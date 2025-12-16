College principal detained over alleged misappropriation of students’ allowances in national anniversary

HÀ NỘI — The Security Investigation Agency of Hà Nội Police had issued decisions to launch legal proceedings against the principal of Hà Nội Tourism College and accomplices for the offence of “abuse of position and power while performing official duties”.

Principal Phạm Văn Long and two accomplices of Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn, head of the Student Affairs Department, and Nguyễn Văn Sáng, a specialist of the same department, were uncovered to violate the allowance payment to students.

Earlier, the police detected information posted on social media relating to Hà Nội Tourism College’s payment of allowances to students participating in activities serving the Commemoration Ceremony and Parade marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (referred to as A80) in September.

The information indicated signs of violations and a lack of transparency on the school's part. The Internal Political Security Division co-ordinated with the Security Investigation Division to verify and clarify the case.

Accordingly, in November 2025, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism approved funding for 984 students of Hà Nội Tourism College participating in A80, with a total amount of VNĐ1,928,640,000 (US$80,360).

After the college received the decision, Ngọc instructed Sáng to complete the documentation for settlement.

In the documents, Sáng left the section indicating the amount to be received blank.

After students had signed to acknowledge receipt, Sáng later filled in the amounts according to the allowance rates for rehearsal sessions.

This list was then submitted to the college’s finance and accounting department to settle the total amount of VNĐ1,928,640,000, equivalent to VNĐ1,960,000 per student.

Before disbursing the allowances, Sáng reported to Ngọc a proposed allocation of VNĐ924,960,000 ($38,540) for 984 students, equivalent to VNĐ940,000 per person; VNĐ801,089,800 ($33,380) for meals for students during rehearsal days; and a remaining balance of VNĐ202,590,200 ($8,440).

Ngọc reported this plan to Long and received his approval.

Long then instructed that the remaining VNĐ202,590,200 be retained for later distribution to college staff.

Based on investigation results and collected evidence, police determined that Long, Ngọc and Sáng had discussed and agreed to abuse their positions and powers during the execution of allowance payments to the students.

Their actions caused losses to many students, sparked public outrage, damaged the image and reputation of the educational institution, and distorted the sound policies of the Party and the State regarding the disbursement of allowances to individuals participating in the A80 event.

On December 10, the Investigation police issued decisions to initiate the case and launch the legal proceedings against the three suspects.

Hà Nội Police are currently consolidating the case files and strictly handling the suspects in accordance with the law. — VNS