Bắc Ninh reviews and simplifies administrative procedures

BẮC NINH — Chairman of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People's Committee Phạm Hoàng Sơn has directed administrators to review, cut, and simplify procedures based on document components that can be replaced with data.

The effort aims to increase convenience, reduce time and costs for individuals and organisations, and contribute to promoting economic development.

Based on guidance from the Ministry of Justice, Sơn asked departments, boards and sectors under the Provincial People's Committee to urgently review 734 administrative procedures as part of Official Letter 6723/BTP-CTXDVBQPPL and Official Letter 4735/TCT.

Administrators must also look for procedures that can be cut immediately, by checking other processes containing at least one of the 153 types of documents with information available on national or specialised databases.

They are also required to propose plans to trim and streamline administrative procedures, clearly identifying the articles, clauses and points in the relevant legal documents containing processes that need to be amended or supplemented to ensure simplification.

For specialised administrative procedures issued by the locality, units will review and advise relevant authorities to amend or supplement legal documents to reduce or cut requirements for individuals and organisations to provide document components for which the information is already available in databases.

The deadline for completion of the simplification process is November 15 this year, or at the next People's Council session.

If difficulties or obstacles arise during the simplification process, individuals or businesses should raise concerns with the Provincial People's Committee Office at the Public Administrative Service Centre.

A report will be compiled and sent to the provincial Police Department for aggregation, to finalise and submit to the Ministry of Public Security.

The provincial Department of Justice will take the lead and guide the departments, units and sectors to specifically review administrative procedures with documents already available in the data, which can be cut based on guidance from the Ministry of Justice in Official Letter 6723/BTP-CTXDVBQPPL.

The Department of Justice will report to the provincial People's Committee for consideration and direction on difficulties and obstacles beyond their authority. — VNS