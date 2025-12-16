Bắc Ninh leads the nation in index for leadership, administration and evaluation of service quality

BẮC NINH — Momentum continues to build as Bắc Ninh Province scored 92.80 points in the week ending December 8, maintaining its position as the nation’s top performer for the twelfth consecutive week, according to results announced on the National Public Service Portal.

This marks the third straight week the province has surpassed the 92.5-point threshold, underscoring consistent stability in service quality. For the twelfth consecutive week, Bắc Ninh has affirmed its nationwide lead in the citizen and business service index with 92.80 points, an increase of 0.07 points compared with the previous week.

The gap with Hải Phòng City, which remains in second place, is steady at 0.39 points, reflecting both stability and sustainability in Bắc Ninh’s service performance.

At the departmental and sectoral level, 10 of 13 units recorded score increases. The Department of Home Affairs continued to lead with 95.20 points. Significant gains were seen at the Department of Industry and Trade, up 1.42 points, the Department of Ethnic Affairs and Religion, up 1.19 points, and the Management Board of Industrial Parks, up 0.98 points.

At commune and ward level, the number of units scoring above 90 points rose from 95 to 96 out of 99 units, equivalent to 97.0 per cent.

A closer look at the component indices presents an overall positive picture, although several areas still require targeted improvement. Among the high and stable indicators, online payments continue to maintain a perfect score of 10 out of 10 points.

Satisfaction levels reached 17.86 out of 18 points, or 99.2 per cent, reflecting strong positive feedback from citizens and businesses. Processing progress achieved 19.44 out of 20 points, or 97.2 per cent, a slight increase of 0.03 points from the previous week, indicating that agencies and units continue to process files on time.

However, the group of indices requiring focused improvement includes the online public services index and the publicity and transparency index.

According to Nguyễn Ngọc Nam, Deputy Head of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Office, provincial departments and sectors will continue to review and fully update information on administrative procedures on the Public Service Portal to improve the publicity and transparency index, while stepping up education and guidance for citizens and businesses on the use of online public services and online payments.

At commune and ward level, the province will instruct the people’s committees of Tam Đa, Đại Lai and Yên Trung communes to develop specific plans that clearly identify causes and remedial solutions in order to reach the 90-point threshold as soon as possible, with a focus on improving the online payments index.

The provincial Administrative Service Centre will continue to closely monitor daily score fluctuations and promptly warn and urge units showing signs of decline.

At the same time, the centre will coordinate with relevant agencies to support and guide units that are still facing difficulties in implementing the indices. — VNS