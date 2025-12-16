Việt Nam unites to tackle top causes of disease and death

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday convened representatives from government as well as health and non-health sectors to accelerate action on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), the leading cause of death in Việt Nam.

NCDs, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic respiratory disease and diabetes, account for about 80 per cent of deaths nationwide, many of them premature.

Addressing the meeting, Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan underscored Việt Nam’s strong political commitment to prioritising NCDs as part of broader health sector reforms.

“Politburo Resolution No. 72 dated September 9, 2025, on ‘Breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care and improvement of people’s health’ calls for a fundamental shift in mindset, from a treatment-centred approach to proactive disease prevention and comprehensive health promotion for the population, particularly in the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases. This shift contributes to realising the goal of building a healthy society and improving both life expectancy and quality of life for all people," Minister Lan said.

“Notably, on December 10, 2025, the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam officially adopted the Law on Disease Prevention. This represents a milestone of particular significance, providing a strong legal foundation for a decisive transition towards prevention, strengthening the disease prevention system and enabling the coordinated implementation of solutions for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases in the period ahead.”

WHO Representative in Việt Nam Dr Angela Pratt warned that noncommunicable diseases are already causing devastation on a scale comparable to a global epidemic.

“Imagine a new epidemic sweeping the globe, killing 45 million people this year, including half a million in Việt Nam. This is actually happening now and the situation will get worse unless we act,” she said.

“NCDs are the world’s biggest killers, claiming more lives than HIV, TB, and malaria combined. This is an expanding crisis we cannot ignore.”

The meeting highlighted the urgent need for coordinated action across sectors including health, education, finance, environment, agriculture and transport.

“Tackling NCDs is something the health sector cannot do alone,” Dr Pratt said. “That is why the theme of this meeting, focusing on multisectoral collaboration, is so important. The most effective way to reduce smoking, for example, is through taxation. With air pollution, the health sector bears the consequences, but the solutions largely lie in industry, agriculture, transport and energy.”

Participants reviewed best practices and discussed ways to strengthen collaboration, including leveraging new technologies and integrating health considerations into all policies.

Dr Pratt praised the Government’s leadership on NCD prevention and management, pointing to recent progress.

“We have seen encouraging advances in Việt Nam. Changes to tobacco taxation will result in 2.1 million fewer smokers over the next five years and avert 700,000 premature deaths. Việt Nam is also making significant gains in hypertension management. Health sector reforms under Resolution 72 present a historic opportunity to prioritise disease prevention and strengthen primary health care.”

“WHO is proud to accompany Việt Nam in these efforts, and I am confident that with continued support from international and national partners, we can scale up action against NCDs and build a healthier Việt Nam,” she said. — VNS