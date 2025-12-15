Vietnamese, Philippine foreign ministers exchange views on bilateral cooperation, Cambodia-Thailand conflict

HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung on Monday held phone talks with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues of shared concern.

The two ministers welcomed the positive outcomes of cooperation between their ministries in 2025, which marks the 10th anniversary of the Việt Nam–Philippines Strategic Partnership. They agreed to continue promoting efforts to elevate bilateral ties to a new height, including stepping up high-level and all-level delegation exchanges across Party, State, National Assembly and people-to-people channels.

Both sides underscored the importance of effectively utilising existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, notably the Việt Nam–Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, as a practical contribution to celebrations of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026.

The officials agreed to further step up cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment, digital transformation, agriculture, and maritime and ocean cooperation. The Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs affirmed her country’s support for Việt Nam's efforts in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

They also pledged to maintain close coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums, including ASEAN and the United Nations.

Minister Trung affirmed Việt Nam's support for the Philippines to successfully assume the role of ASEAN Chair in 2026.

Exchanging views on regional and international issues, the two diplomats shared deep concern over recent tensions along the Cambodia–Thailand border. They stressed the importance of all relevant parties exercising restraint, strengthening dialogue, de-escalating tensions, and ensuring the security and safety of civilians.

They highlighted the need to resolve differences through peaceful means in accordance with international law and existing regional agreements and mechanisms, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, security and development in the region and beyond.

Minister Trung affirmed Việt Nam's readiness to continue working closely with the Philippines, as ASEAN Chair in 2026, and other ASEAN member states to uphold the bloc's unity and centrality. — VNA/VNS