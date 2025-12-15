Vietnamese, Thai foreign ministers discuss measures to strengthen bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung on Sunday held a meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow during his working visit to Thailand.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed the importance they attach to the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Thailand and agreed to continue strengthening political trust through maintaining high-level and all-level delegation exchanges, particularly in 2026, when the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

They consented to enhance contacts between their ministries, sectors and localities, and to effectively implement the outcomes of the fourth Việt Nam-Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting, including coordination to soon develop an Action Programme to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2026-2030 period with practical and concrete contents.

The two ministers noted that economic, trade and investment cooperation remains a pillar of bilateral relations, and agreed to continue efforts to soon achieve the target of US$25 billion in two-way trade.

They also concurred to effectively implement the 'Three Connections' strategy and to step up cooperation in areas with strong potential and complementarity, such as energy, green transition, circular economy, digital economy and logistics.

Both sides will encourage enterprises of the two countries to expand investment in each other’s markets, contributing to balanced, stable, and sustainable bilateral economic development.

The two sides welcomed the close and effective cooperation between their defence and security agencies, reaffirmed their commitment not to allow any organisation or individual to use the territory of one country to act against the other.

They agreed to continue coordination in combating transnational crime, drug trafficking and high-tech crime.

Exchanging views on regional and international issues, the two ministers stressed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, and safety in the region; underscored ASEAN’s central role; and agreed to strengthen ASEAN unity and cohesion, as well as coordination of ASEAN’s common positions and voice on regional and global issues.

After the Thai FM shared information on recent tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border, Trung expressed concern over the complicated developments in the border areas between Thailand and Cambodia.

He called on the parties to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and resolve differences by peaceful means, through dialogue and in accordance with international law and existing regional agreements and mechanisms.

The Vietnamese minister affirmed that Việt Nam stands ready to coordinate with ASEAN countries, including Thailand, to actively contribute to joint efforts to maintain long-term peace and stability in the region.

On this occasion, Trung visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand and met with its staff. He appreciated the embassy’s efforts in diplomatic work, citizen protection and the promotion of Việt Nam-Thailand friendship and cooperation, and urged the embassy to continue promoting its bridging role and increase support for the Vietnamese community in Thailand, helping further strengthen bilateral relations and making positive contributions to the host country. — VNA