PM requests greater efforts to operate Long Thành International Airport on schedule

December 14, 2025 - 22:18
After inspecting the construction site, PM Phạm Minh Chính had a working session with representatives of ministries, sectors, and units to review tasks for the project following Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s directions a month ago.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính inspects the traffic route connecting with Long Thành International Airport on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐỒNG NAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday called on teams to accelerate the construction of the Long Thành International Airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai to make it ready for the first flight on December 19 and commercial operations in the first half of 2026.

During his trip to inspect the project’s construction site, PM Chính commended units, contractors, and especially 15,000 experts, engineers, and workers, for speeding up the project’s construction to meet the schedule.

He expressed satisfaction that the first sub-project is nearing completion and entering its final phase, expected to be ready by December 19, while the second is also in the finishing stage, with equipment being installed to serve the first flight in line with the overall project schedule.

Highlighting the critical importance of the third sub-project, which covers essential airport facilities, the PM noted that only three of 15 packages have been completed while 12 remain under construction. He urged accelerating the completion of key components - particularly runways, connecting roads, passenger terminals, and taxiways - to ensure construction is basically completed for the inaugural flight on December 19.

The leader also inspected the fourth sub-project, which covers ground service facilities. He showed satisfaction with investors’ active efforts to prepare for the first phase’s operations.

After inspecting the construction site, PM Chính had a working session with representatives of ministries, sectors, and units to review tasks for the project following Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s directions a month ago.

The PM praised the units’ dedication and urged round-the-clock work, including nights and weekends, to speed up progress while ensuring quality, safety, and environmental standards for the project.

He called on the military, particularly Military Region 7 and local units, to provide support, and urged the police to strengthen security and order in the construction site.

He requested strictly implementing the guidance of the Party chief and the Government directions to advance the airport progress and develop an aviation economic hub in Đồng Nai. He assigned specific responsibilities to ministries, agencies, localities, and enterprises, expressing his belief that with continued determination and efforts, the airport and its supporting infrastructure will meet international standards.

The same day afternoon, the Government leader inspected the progress of roads leading to the Long Thành International Airport.

Covering more than 5,000ha in Long Thành Commune, the airport has a total investment of over US$16 billion, divided into three phases. Construction of the first phase, estimated to cost $5.4 billion , began in 2020. Once operational, it is expected to handle 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year. — VNA/VNS

