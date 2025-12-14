Việt Nam People’s Navy Ship 09 completes mission at AUMX-2 exercise

JAKARTA — Ship 09 of Brigade 171, together with a delegation of the Việt Nam People’s Navy, on Saturday departed Indonesian waters, successfully concluding its mission participating in the second ASEAN–US Maritime Exercise (AUMX-2) held in Batam Island, Indonesia.

During the final two days of the exercise, a series of live drills were conducted at sea, aimed at enhancing international cooperation, strengthening coordinated operational capabilities, and improving responses to shared maritime security challenges. Under high-intensity conditions requiring close coordination, the drills included formation manoeuvres with aerial photography, medical evacuation, search and rescue operations, underway replenishment, damage control, night formation manoeuvres, and at-sea greetings.

In addition, the Việt Nam People’s Navy also took part in scenario-based discussions, expert workshops, and sports and cultural exchange activities.

According to Ship 09’s commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Lê Thọ Tuấn, participation in AUMX-2 helped officers and sailors enhance their skills in handling maritime situations, particularly under complex conditions. Given the current context, with ASEAN countries frequently affected by natural disasters, cooperation in maritime response and search-and-rescue operations is highly practical and provided a valuable opportunity for Ship 09’s personnel to strengthen their capacity for international coordination in dealing with complex disaster-related situations.

Lieutenant Colonel Chu Văn Hùng, deputy political officer of Ship 09, added that alongside the exercise mission, the unit also conducted training to improve proficiency in operating and utilising weapons and technical equipment, as well as enhancing endurance for long deployments and operations at sea. Ensuring absolute safety of personnel and equipment during a long-distance voyage of more than 1,500 nautical miles, in sea conditions of level-5 to level-6 waves, was a notable achievement of the mission.

AUMX-2 serves as an important forum for regional navies to share knowledge and enhance cooperative capabilities, reaffirming their shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea and the broader Indo-Pacific region. — VNA/VNS