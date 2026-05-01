Japanese PM Takaichi Sanae arrives in Hà Nội, beginning official visit

HÀ NỘI — Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae has arrived in Hà Nội on Friday evening, beginning a three-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Vietnamese counterpart Lê Minh Hưng.

The Japanese leader and her delegation were welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Đặng Xuân Phong, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu, along with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government Office.

Accompanying PM Takaichi are senior Japanese officials, including Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Sato Kei, Secretary General of the National Security Secretariat Ichikawa Keiichi, and several vice ministers from key ministries such as foreign affairs, economy, defence, agriculture and infrastructure.

Born in 1961 in Nara Prefecture, Takaichi is a graduate of Kobe University. She was first elected to Japan’s House of Representatives in 1993 and has since held a range of senior posts, including Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications and Minister in charge of economic security. She became President of the Liberal Democratic Party in October 2025 and Japan’s 104th Prime Minister later that month.

According to Ambassador Phạm Quang Hiệu, the visit underscores Japan’s strong commitment to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam at a time when both countries are entering a new phase of development.

Việt Nam is notably the first country in the region that PM Takaichi is visiting following her re-election earlier this year, reflecting the importance Tokyo places on ties with Hà Nội. The trip is expected to help consolidate political trust, enhance high-level strategic exchanges and inject fresh momentum into bilateral cooperation.

Key areas of focus include economic cooperation, science and technology, innovation, energy and food security, semiconductor production, artificial intelligence, green transition, and high-quality human resource development. Both sides are also expected to expand cooperation in infrastructure, tourism, local-level exchanges and people-to-people ties, while strengthening coordination on regional and global issues.

Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki said the visit – Takaichi’s second to Việt Nam – will include high-level talks with Vietnamese leaders, including Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The meetings are expected to reaffirm commitments to deepening bilateral ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, while addressing shared priorities such as energy security, rare earths, economic resilience and academic exchanges. — VNS