Việt Nam advances 'air defence dome' strategy, UAV countermeasures

HÀ NỘI — General Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, on Thursday chaired a working session in Hà Nội with the General Staff on the “Sustainable Air Defence Dome” operational plan and combat methods for countering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Also attending were General Nguyễn Tân Cương, member of the Party Central Committee, Standing member of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Minister of National Defence; Senior Lieutenant General Phạm Hoài Nam, member of the Party Central Committee, Standing member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Minister of National Defence; and Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Hiền, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of National Defence.

The “Sustainable Air Defence Dome” operational plan is a key strategic initiative aimed at building a wide-area, multi-layered, robust and modern air defence posture capable of early detection, rapid response and effective interception, thereby firmly safeguarding national airspace and designated targets.

According to the General Staff, the plan builds on traditional experience while incorporating advances in science and technology to enhance surveillance, command and control, and coordination among forces, with the Air Defence – Air Force Service playing the core role.

Regarding a military workshop on combat methods for countering UAVs held last month, delegates agreed it provides an important foundation for refining operational approaches against various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, with both theoretical and practical significance.

It is expected to improve the effective organisation and employment of armed forces, equipment and force posture under modern warfare conditions.

Concluding the session, General Giang commended the General Staff, the Air Defence – Air Force Service, and relevant agencies and units for their research and development of the “Sustainable Air Defence Dome” plan, as well as for successfully organising the workshop on UAV countermeasures.

He called for continued refinement of the plan in line with practical realities to ensure feasibility, synchronisation and effectiveness. He also stressed the need to step up research, master technologies, expand international cooperation, and train high-quality human resources to meet requirements in the new context.

The recent workshop for military personnel has emphasised the shift in military doctrine driven by the evolving role of UAVs in modern global conflicts.

To counter the threat of drones being used as decoys or precision strike tools, the defence ministry's leadership advocates for a multi-layered air defence framework that integrates advanced radar detection with sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities, according to Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Hiền.

The primary objective is to modernise combat methods through rigorous personnel training, technological innovation, and the development of unified management databases.

Ultimately, these measures aim to enhance national defense readiness by ensuring the military can effectively detect, suppress, and utilise drone technology in a rapidly changing security landscape.— VNS