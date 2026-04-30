Top leader of Việt Nam to pay state visit to India

Former champ's triumphant return to the ring
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|On the occasion of the 79th UN General Assembly and a working visit to the US, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on September 23, 2024. — VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, is scheduled to pay a state visit to India from May 5 to 7.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. — VNA/VNS