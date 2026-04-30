Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Top leader of Việt Nam to pay state visit to India

April 30, 2026 - 08:25
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm will pay a state visit to India from May 5 to 7 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Foreign Ministry said.
On the occasion of the 79th UN General Assembly and a working visit to the US, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on September 23, 2024. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, is scheduled to pay a state visit to India from May 5 to 7.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam India diplomatic relations State visit

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM orders bold reforms to unlock resources, drive double-digit growth

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng called for continued streamlining of the apparatus, improved governance, and deeper decentralisation, alongside reforms to address bottlenecks in land, environment and minerals. He also urged more flexible rice land policies to allow conversion of inefficient areas while safeguarding food security.
Politics & Law

Party official pays tribute to former General Secretary Trần Phú

Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Trần Cẩm Tú and the delegation observed a minute of silence to commemorate and honour the great contributions of Trần Phú, a steadfast and indomitable communist and an outstanding leader of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom