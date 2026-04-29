Top leader pays tribute to General Võ Nguyên Giáp, martyrs in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, accompanied by a high-level delegation, on Wednesday paid tribute to General Võ Nguyên Giáp and fallen soldiers at the Gianh Ferry Terminal Special National Historical Site, and Trường Sơn National Martyrs’ Cemetery in the central province of Quảng Trị on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).

In a solemn atmosphere at the resting place of General Giáp, General Secretary and President Lâm and his delegation respectfully offered flowers and incense, observing a moment of silence in remembrance of the late general – an outstanding disciple of President Hồ Chí Minh, a steadfast revolutionary, and the first General of the Việt Nam People’s Army. Over more than 80 years of revolutionary service, he made immense contributions and rendered exceptional service to the Party and the nation’s revolutionary cause.

They also paid homage at the Gianh Ferry Terminal Special National Historical Site, commemorating the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this sacred land. During the resistance war against the US, Gianh Ferry Terminal served as a vital link in the strategic transport route supporting the southern battlefield. It also marked the “first victory on the Gianh River” by the Việt Nam People’s Navy – a historic milestone reflecting the nation’s resilience, courage and ingenuity in safeguarding national sovereignty.

At the same time, the site bears witness to intense bombardments during prolonged wars. Gianh Ferry Terminal stands not only as a critical crossing point but also as a powerful symbol of the indomitable spirit, bravery and sacrifice of youth volunteers, soldiers and local people, who steadfastly maintained vital transport lines under the harshest conditions.

Today, the site has become an important “red address” for educating younger generations about the nation’s revolutionary traditions, and served as a place for veterans to reflect on years of hardship and glory.

On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lâm wrote in a commemorative guestbook and offered incense at the Victory Monument of the Việt Nam People’s Navy.

Later, at the Trường Sơn National Martyrs’ Cemetery, General Secretary and President Lâm and the delegation laid flowers and offered incense in tribute to the fallen heroes, and expressed profound gratitude for those who devoted their youth and made the ultimate sacrifice for national liberation and reunification.

The cemetery is the final resting place of 10,263 martyrs. During the struggle for independence, countless individuals from across the country responded to the call of the Fatherland, dedicating their lives to the cause of national independence and the well-being of the people.

At each commemorative site, the Party General Secretary and State President and his delegation reaffirmed their deep respect and pledged, together with the entire Party, people and armed forces, to uphold unity and continue steadfastly along the revolutionary path chosen by the Party and President Hồ Chí Minh. They reiterated their commitment to Marxism-Leninism, Hồ Chí Minh Thought, and the ideals of national independence and socialism, striving to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam — VNA/VNS