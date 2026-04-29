Spring 1975 General Offensive and Uprising: A decisive strategic turning point

In November 1974, the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Central Military Commission resolved to launch the Spring 1975 General Offensive and Uprising. Beginning with the Central Highlands Campaign and the strategic breakthrough at Buôn Ma Thuột, the offensive rapidly expanded with the liberation of Huế and Đà Nẵng. The collapse of key enemy defensive lines fundamentally shifted the balance of forces, creating the conditions for the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, which culminated in the complete liberation of the South and national reunification.

The Hồ Chí Minh Campaign (April 26–30, 1975) was the culminating offensive of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, following two major strategic victories: the Central Highlands Campaign (March 4–24, 1975) and the Huế–Đà Nẵng Campaign (March 5–29, 1975). These successive offensives destroyed key enemy corps, liberated vast territories and populations, and decisively shifted the balance of forces in favour of the revolutionary side.

At the end of March 1975, continuous victories across the Central Highlands and Huế–Đà Nẵng had eliminated major enemy units, liberated 16 provinces, and brought some eight million people into liberated areas. These gains strengthened the main forces, expanded local armed units, and created favourable conditions for the final strategic battle.

On April 1, 1975, the Politburo resolved to seize the strategic opportunity, calling for a swift, bold and decisive general offensive and uprising. On April 8, at Tà Thiết base in Lộc Ninh (Bình Phước), the Command of the Sài Gòn–Gia Định Campaign was established. By April 14, the Politburo and the Central Military Commission approved the final operational plan, launching coordinated attacks from multiple directions, and officially naming it the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign.

At 5pm on April 26, 1975, Vietnamese forces opened the campaign, rapidly breaking through outer defensive lines by April 28. On the night of April 28, troops were ordered to advance simultaneously on Sài Gòn from all directions, and at 5am on April 29, major assaults began on key defensive positions leading into the city.

After three days and nights of intense fighting, most enemy divisions were destroyed or disintegrated. In the early morning of April 30, 1975, forces surged into Sài Gòn, quickly capturing strategic targets including Tân Sơn Nhất Airport. At 10.45am, troops stormed the Independence Palace, capturing the entire Sài Gòn administration and forcing President Dương Văn Minh to declare unconditional surrender.

At 11.30am on April 30, 1975, the liberation flag was raised atop the Presidential Palace, marking the complete victory of the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign. VNS