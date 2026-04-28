Senior Party official pays tribute to fallen heroes in Điện Biên Province

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Tuesday led a high-ranking delegation to offer incense and lay wreaths at the Temple of Điện Biên Phủ Martyrs in Điện Biên Province in tribute to fallen heroes, youth volunteers, and those who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives at the Điện Biên Phủ battlefield.

This is part of the activities in celebration of the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2026) and 72 years of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7, 1954-2026).

The delegation expressed their boundless gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh, and General Võ Nguyên Giáp – the revered leader of the Việt Nam People’s Army, who led the armed forces and people to historic victories.

They also honoured those who brought glory to the country, enabling present and future generations to continue the legacy of their predecessors in building a prosperous and powerful Việt Nam.

The delegation later visited the A1 National Martyrs’ Cemetery, the resting place of national heroes such as Tô Vĩnh Diện, Phan Đình Giót, Bế Văn Đàn, and Trần Can, along with 641 others who fell during the historic Điện Biên Phủ Campaign.

On the same day morning, the delegation visited and presented gifts to Vũ Thị Dần, the 102-year-old mother of martyr Đỗ Văn Thứ, and the family of war invalid Đinh Văn Bán, who was wounded on October 29, 1975, while fighting on the southern battlefield. — VNA/VNS