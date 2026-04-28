Japanese PM to visit Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae will pay an official visit to Việt Nam during May 1–3.

The visit is made at the invitation of Việt Nam's Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This will be Takaichi's first visit as the head of the Japanese government.

Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki shared that the visit, taking place just over a month after Việt Nam's new leadership were elected, demonstrates Japan's high regard for Việt Nam–Japan relations and Việt Nam's increasingly important role in international area.

Việt Nam and Japan officially established diplomatic relations on September 21, 1973. Since then, the two countries have worked together to build and elevate their ties across all fields.

Their bilateral framework has been continuously upgraded, from a “Reliable, Long-term Stable Partnership” (2002) to a joint statement “Toward a Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia” (2006); a “Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia” (2009); an “Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia” (2014); and most recently, a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” (2023). — VNA/VNS