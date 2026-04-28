NA Chairman orders trade unions focus on boosting labour productivity, double-digit growth

HÀ NỘI — Trade unions at all levels must fully internalise their responsibilities and focus on boosting labour productivity and achieving double-digit growth in the coming period.

They were also instructed to drive innovation, practise thrift, reform working styles and accelerate the application of science and technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI).

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn made the call on Tuesday morning while attending a ceremony in Hà Nội marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers’ Day (May 1, 1886 – May 1, 2026) and honouring outstanding grassroots trade union heads for excellence in dialogue and collective bargaining in 2026.

Mẫn urged trade unions to fully leverage their role in building a modern, strong and truly pioneering working class in the cause of national industrialisation and modernisation, making worthy contributions to the international labour movement.

At the same time, he stressed the need to develop a contingent of trade union officials at all levels, particularly full-time officials and grassroots union chairpersons, who demonstrate political resolve, enthusiasm, responsibility and close ties with workers, possess a firm grasp of business developments and are equipped with sound professional skills and working methods.

The top legislator also highlighted the importance of renewing operational content and methods, refining organisational structures and models and improving the effectiveness of dialogue and collective bargaining.

Trade unions were urged to proactively propose, formulate and improve policies and legislation relating to workers and trade union organisations, while actively engaging in anti-corruption efforts, combating wastefulness and negative practices and contributing to the building of a clean and strong Party and political system.

He called for thorough preparations to ensure the successful organisation of the 14th Congress of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour for the 2026-31 term.

This should include a comprehensive assessment of achievements, shortcomings and limitations during the 2023-26 period, an analysis of underlying causes and the development of solutions for the next term.

Party committees at all levels, authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, mass organisations and employers were also told to continue providing guidance, coordination and favourable conditions for the effective operation of trade unions.

Also at the event, Mẫn said the ceremony offered an opportunity to reaffirm the enduring value of International Workers’ Day, further inspire pride in the revolutionary tradition of the working class and trade unions and generate fresh momentum for building a modern and strong Vietnamese working class alongside a dynamic and robust trade union system.

He expressed hope that the exemplary grassroots trade union leaders honoured at the event would continue to inspire others, fostering a growing corps of capable and dedicated officials who serve as a reliable support for union members and workers and who earn the trust of the Party, the State and the people.

He voiced confidence that, under the leadership of the Party, the workers’ movement and trade union activities would achieve new advances and further accomplishments, making meaningful contributions to national renewal and the international labour movement and joining the Party, people and armed forces in successfully implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, with the goal of building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam advancing steadily towards socialism.

Earlier, delivering a keynote address at the ceremony, Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Vice President of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and President of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour, said that the spirit of struggle to protect workers’ rights established 140 years ago continued today.

Trade unions, especially grassroots officials, were implementing a wide range of practical and effective measures to safeguard workers’ rights, with dialogue and collective bargaining identified as core activities within enterprises.

Commending and congratulating 101 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons, Tuấn said he hoped they would continue to build on their achievements, widely disseminate effective models and innovative practices among their peers across the trade union system and make dialogue and collective bargaining more substantive and effective, thereby delivering increasing benefits to union members and workers.

On the occasion, Tuấn called on all trade union officials and workers to uphold the spirit of International Workers’ Day and the proud traditions of the Vietnamese working class, continue studying, training and improving political resilience, professional qualifications and skills, promote initiatives and technical innovations, enhance labour productivity and ultimately master science and technology.

Each trade union official, particularly at the grassroots level, was required to further strengthen their representative role, care for and protect workers’ rights and focus on dialogue and collective bargaining, proving themselves a trusted pillar for union members and workers as they strive to contribute to building a strong and prosperous Việt Nam advancing confidently into a new era. — VNS