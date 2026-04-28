Mongolia always values ties with Việt Nam: diplomat

HÀ NỘI — The State and people of Mongolia always attach great importance to relations with Việt Nam, Mongolia’s first comprehensive partner in Southeast Asia, outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Việt Nam Jigjee Sereejav told Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm during their meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

At the reception, both sides expressed their satisfaction with the substantive and effective development of bilateral ties over the past more than four years, since Sereejav began his mission in Việt Nam in December 2021.

In particular, the two countries officially established a comprehensive partnership in 2024, while Party-to-Party relations, as well as cooperation in trade, investment, defence, security, justice, culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, have all recorded positive progress.

Recognising and highly appreciating the ambassador’s important contributions to bilateral relations, General Secretary Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam always values the development of ties with Mongolia.

The top leader recommended that both sides continue to increase delegation exchanges and high-level and all-level contacts to strengthen political trust; promote economic, trade and investment cooperation in line with the potential of the comprehensive partnership; enhance people-to-people exchanges and locality-to-locality cooperation. It is also necessary to make full use of the bilateral visa exemption agreement signed in 2023, and to strengthen public awareness of the friendship between the two countries, especially among younger generations.

For his part, Sereejav congratulated Việt Nam on its recent achievements and thanked Vietnamese Party and State leaders, as well as ministries, sectors, agencies and localities, for their support and favourable conditions that enabled him to successfully complete his tenure.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of General Secretary and President Lâm, Việt Nam will continue to develop strongly and prosperously, with its international standing continuing to rise.

Sharing his agreement with the top leader’s directions, Sereejav affirmed that with the current strong foundation of bilateral ties, especially the close attention and guidance of senior leaders of both countries, the Việt Nam–Mongolia comprehensive partnership will continue to develop in an effective, substantive and comprehensive manner, meeting the aspirations and common interests of both peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

He also stressed that after completing his term, regardless of his future position, he would continue to follow and make positive contributions to the ties. — VNA/VNS