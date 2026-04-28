Gov't facilitates Hải Phòng’s efforts to fully leverage potential, advantages: PM

HẢI PHÒNG — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Tuesday that the Government pays close attention to Hải Phòng City, creating favourable conditions for it to maximise its potential, strengths, and position.

He emphasised the importance of meaningfully implementing the existing policies to achieve tangible results.

Meeting with local voters following the successful first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA), PM Hưng expressed appreciation for their frank, responsible and constructive opinions, describing his election as an NA deputy for Hải Phòng as a great honour.

He noted that the global environment remains volatile and unpredictable, while Việt Nam’s highly open economy faces significant pressures. In response, the Party and State have pursued flexible governance to ensure both stability and development, balancing immediate demands with long-term goals.

He pointed to the Party Central Committee’s Conclusion No 18-KL/TW on development orientations for the 2026-30 period, which calls for high growth alongside macroeconomic fiscal discipline and sustainability, as well as social security, national defence and security. He stressed a strategic shift from target-setting to results-based implementation, grounded in institutions, human resources, leadership accountability, infrastructure and technology.

Immediately after being elected and approved by the legislature, the Government began work with political determination and concrete solutions, ensuring continuity while creating new momentum and improving execution, he said.

The Government has been accelerating the institutionalisation of Party and NA resolutions, tackling major bottlenecks, and cutting administrative procedures and business conditions to facilitate citizens and enterprises. It is also reviewing stalled projects and seeking legislative solutions to unlock significant resources for socio-economic development.

Notably, the Government is strengthening macroeconomic management tools to ensure energy security, stabilise markets and lower interest rates amid global uncertainties.

Looking ahead, the PM stressed that the Party Central Committee, the Government, ministries, sectors and localities must take more decisive action, renewed thinking, define clearer priorities and assume greater responsibility, especially among leaders, to improve implementation outcomes.

Key priorities include maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, ensuring major balances, and executing medium-term development, public investment and debt plans for 2026-30 with a view to achieving double-digit growth. Administrative reform and digital transformation will be accelerated to reduce time and costs while enhancing transparency and predictability.

The Government leader also highlighted Hải Phòng’s strategic position as a leading industrial, port and logistics hub, calling on the city to pioneer administrative reform, digital transformation, and high-quality human resources.

He acknowledged and took time to directly address the concerns, aspirations and responsible, constructive opinions of local voters and residents.

Regarding the amendment and supplementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution No 226/2025/QH15 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for Hải Phòng’s development, the PM requested the northern port city to comprehensively report on implementation progress, conduct a thorough assessment of achieved results as well as existing difficulties and bottlenecks, and clarify the political and legal bases, thereby proposing appropriate revisions and additions to improve the mechanisms and policies.

As the Government leader and a deputy representing Hải Phòng, PM Hưng promised to work alongside the municipal Party organisation and local authorities and residents to achieve national development goals, including the city’s own growth ambitions.

Tribute to revolution contributors

On the same day, PM Hưng offered incense in tribute to heroes and martyrs, and visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, invalids, poor households and workers, and other policy beneficiaries in Hải Phòng City.

Accordingly, he and his accompanying delegation paid tribute at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs of Hải Phòng, where they observed a moment of silence to honour the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national independence, freedom and the people’s well-being.

They pledged to carry forward the legacy of previous generations, strive to overcome all difficulties and challenges, fulfil assigned political tasks, and join the entire Party, army and people in successfully achieving the country’s two centennial strategic goals, building a prosperous, civilised and happy nation where people’s lives continue to improve.

Following the ceremony, the PM offered incense and flowers at the statue of Nguyễn Đức Cảnh (1908-1932), an outstanding leader of the communist movement and founder of the “Công hội đỏ” (Red Trade Union) organisation – the predecessor of today’s Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour.

PM Hưng also visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers Phạm Thị Hán, 93, who lost two sons in the war, and Đinh Thị Bé, 94, also a mother of two martyrs, as well as war invalid Nguyễn Văn Tập, 75, who has a 44 per cent disability rating.

Expressing his deep gratitude, he affirmed that the Party, State and people always remember the immense sacrifices and contributions of those who rendered meritorious service to the nation in the struggle for independence, reunification and national defence.

The beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the Party and State’s continued care and support, voicing confidence that under the Party’s leadership, the country will steadily advance toward a new era of prosperity and happiness.

On this occasion, the PM presented 200 gift packages to policy beneficiary families, poor households and workers in difficult circumstances in the city, encouraging them to overcome hardships and improve their lives. — VNA/VNS