Condolences extended to Indonesia over deadly railway accident

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto following a deadly railway accident in Bekasi, Jakarta.

A train collision on the evening of Monday left 14 people dead, while 84 others are receiving treatment at medical facilities, according to Indonesia’s Antara News Agency. — VNA/VNS