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Home Politics & Law

Condolences extended to Indonesia over deadly railway accident

April 29, 2026 - 10:05
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto following a deadly railway accident in Bekasi, Jakarta.
Rescue workers are on duty at the scene of a railway accident in Bekasi, Indonesia, on Monday evening. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto following a deadly railway accident in Bekasi, Jakarta.

A train collision on the evening of Monday left 14 people dead, while 84 others are receiving treatment at medical facilities, according to Indonesia’s Antara News Agency. — VNA/VNS

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