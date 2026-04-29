What to know: Artificial Intelligent Law

Beginning with the Central Highlands Campaign and the strategic breakthrough at Buôn Ma Thuột, the offensive rapidly expanded with the liberation of Huế and Đà Nẵng. The collapse of key enemy defensive lines fundamentally shifted the balance of forces, creating the conditions for the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, which culminated in the complete liberation of the South and national reunification.
Japan is set to ramp up ties with Việt Nam as Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae prepares for a May visit, with both sides targeting deeper cooperation across technology, energy, security and people-to-people exchanges under their comprehensive strategic partnership.
Highlighting the relevance of placing youth at the centre of ASEAN’s development agenda amid rapid global changes, National Assembly deputy Trịnh Xuân An stressed that Việt Nam consistently views youth as a pioneering force and a core pillar of national development.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng highlighted Hải Phòng’s strategic position as a leading industrial, port and logistics hub, calling on the city to pioneer administrative reform, digital transformation, and high-quality human resources.
Economic, sci-tech, and development-oriented diplomacy must be placed at the centre of diplomatic work, including training human resources for science and technology development and expanding markets, said Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm.
Speaking at a high-level open debate of the United Nations Security Council on maritime issues, Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng highlighted international law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, which provides a comprehensive legal framework governing all activities at sea and in the oceans.