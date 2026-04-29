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Home Politics & Law

What to know: Artificial Intelligent Law

April 29, 2026 - 09:14
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Law, which took effect in March, places Việt Nam among the few countries to have early issued a legal framework for AI.

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Politics & Law

Spring 1975 General Offensive and Uprising: A decisive strategic turning point

Beginning with the Central Highlands Campaign and the strategic breakthrough at Buôn Ma Thuột, the offensive rapidly expanded with the liberation of Huế and Đà Nẵng. The collapse of key enemy defensive lines fundamentally shifted the balance of forces, creating the conditions for the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, which culminated in the complete liberation of the South and national reunification.

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