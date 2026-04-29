Party Secretariat’s permanent member pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh in Nghệ An

NGHỆ AN — Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trầm Cẩm Tú on Wednesday led a working delegation to offer flowers and incense in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the Kim Liên Special National Relic Site in the central province of Nghệ An.

The visit took place on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), and ahead of the 136th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2026).

Joining the delegation were Party Central Committee members, including Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, permanent deputy head of the Party Central Office, and Bùi Quang Huy, First Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union and Vice President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

Local leaders from two central provinces of Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh also attended.

At the ceremony, Tú and his entourage expressed profound gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh, the great leader of the Party and the Vietnamese people, a national liberation hero and the founder of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

They affirmed that the late leader's immense contributions and noble example continue to inspire the nation, while his thought, morality and style remain a guiding compass for Việt Nam’s revolutionary path.

They pledged to uphold his legacy by promoting unity, striving to fulfil assigned tasks and contributing to building a prosperous and civilised Việt Nam, in line with his lifelong aspirations.

Earlier the same day, Tú and the delegation visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Trần Thị Em, 88, in Đại Huệ Commune.

Her husband and son both sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Expressing deep gratitude for her family’s sacrifices, the Party official reaffirmed that the Party, State and people always honour and remember the great contributions of war martyrs and national contributors. — VNA/VNS