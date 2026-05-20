Vietnamese embassies in Europe mark late President’s birth anniversary with tributes

PARIS — Vietnamese embassies across Europe staged a series of events to mark the 136th birth anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh on May 19.

In France, the embassy coordinated with Montreuil city authorities to hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the Hồ Chí Minh statue in Montreau Park and visited the 'Hồ Chí Minh Space' at the Museum of Living History.

Earlier the same day, embassy staff and representatives of affiliated Vietnamese agencies held an incense-offering ceremony at the Hồ Chí Minh memorial room inside the Paris embassy.

Representatives from Vietnamese associations and organisations also visited the sites tied to President Hồ Chí Minh and his revolutionary activities in France, expressing their profound respect and gratitude toward the beloved leader.

In Germany, a delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy laid a wreath at the Hồ Chí Minh memorial site in Moritzburg town, Saxony state.

During a working session with local officials, Ambassador Nguyễn Đắc Thành proposed more local support in searching for, collecting and preserving valuable artifacts and documents related to the President’s 1957 visit, with a view to transferring them to Việt Nam for exhibition at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum.

In the Czech Republic, embassy staff and Vietnamese associations in Europe and the host country joined a floral tribute at a memorial stele to the late leader in Chrastava city the same day.

The Party Committee of the Vietnamese Embassy and agencies in Belgium, meanwhile, convened a hybrid discussion session on Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, moral example and lifestyle. — VNA/VNS