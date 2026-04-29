Party official pays tribute to former General Secretary Trần Phú

HÀ TĨNH — Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Trần Cẩm Tú, along with leaders of the two central provinces Hà Tĩnh and Nghệ An, on Wednesday offered flowers and incense at the grave of former Party General Secretary Trần Phú in Đức Thọ Commune, Hà Tĩnh Province, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2026).

Joining the delegation were Party Central Committee members, including Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Office; and Bùi Quang Huy, Vice President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee and First Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee.

The Party official and the delegation observed a minute of silence to commemorate and honour the great contributions of Trần Phú, a steadfast and indomitable communist and an outstanding leader of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution. He was the first General Secretary of the Party, dedicating his entire life to the cause of national liberation. His sacrifice and significant contributions continue to inspire generations of communists and the Vietnamese people to strive for national building and safeguarding.

Tú and the delegation later offered flowers and incense at a monument dedicated to fallen heroes at the Nam Martyrs' Cemetery in Hà Tĩnh Province, where they expressed deep gratitude for those who laid down their lives for national liberation and while performing noble international duties in Laos.

The Party official and the delegation also visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyễn Thị Minh, 107, whose only son died in 1966 during the resistance war against the United States.

Expressing profound gratitude for her family’s sacrifices, Tú affirmed that the Party, State, and people always remember and appreciate the contributions of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, martyrs, war invalids, and revolution contributors, while emphasising the need to further care for policy beneficiaries and uphold the nation’s noble tradition of “remembering the source when drinking water.”. — VNA/VNS