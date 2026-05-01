Việt Nam–Japan ties deepen across all areas

|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm receives Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during his official visit to Việt Nam (Hà Nội, April 27, 2025).
Since diplomatic ties were established on September 21, 1973, relations between Việt Nam and Japan have been steadily upgraded.
They evolved from a “reliable, long-term stable partnership” in 2002 to a “strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia” in 2009, an “extensive strategic partnership” in 2014, and a “comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world” in November 2023. The relationship is now at its strongest phase, marked by stability, breadth and increasing depth.
|On March 10, 2026, Politburo member and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Lê Minh Hưng met Takebe Tsutomu, Special Adviser to the Japan–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, in Hà Nội.
|On April 15, 2026, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng attended and addressed the expanded online summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community on energy self-reliance, hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae.
|On March 20, 2026, the Ministry of Finance hosted the signing ceremony for the 2025 exchange of notes between the Governments of Việt Nam and Japan in Hà Nội.
|PetroVietnam, together with PVEP and JVPC, signs a production sharing contract for Block 15-2 in the Cửu Long Basin (Hà Nội, March 31, 2025).
|A re-enactment of the wedding procession of Princess Ngọc Hoa and merchant Araki Sotaro at the 20th Hội An–Japan Cultural Exchange Programme in 2024, held in Hội An (August 2–4, 2024).
|In April 2009, during an official visit to Japan, Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh and Prime Minister Taro Aso signed a Joint Statement establishing a Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia.
|TAZMO Vietnam, a Japanese-invested company in Long Hậu Industrial Park, Tây Ninh, is a pioneer in robotics and high-tech equipment manufacturing for the semiconductor industry.
|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính holds talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during his official visit to Việt Nam (Hà Nội, April 28, 2025).
|Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính plant a commemorative tree at the Presidential Palace during an official visit to Việt Nam (Hà Nội, May 1, 2022).
|Toyo Solar, a Japanese-invested company, operates a solar panel manufacturing plant in Cẩm Khê Industrial Park, Phú Thọ (2023).
|Metro Line No. 1 (Bến Thành–Suối Tiên) in Ho Chi Minh City, largely financed by Japanese ODA, officially began operations in late 2024, marking a key milestone in bilateral infrastructure cooperation.
|The Yên Xá wastewater treatment plant in Hà Nội, the largest of its kind in northern Việt Nam, is a major ODA-funded project by Japan, with a capacity of 270,000 cubic metres per day (inaugurated August 19, 2025).
|The Yên Xá wastewater treatment plant in Hà Nội, the largest of its kind in northern Việt Nam, is a major ODA-funded project by Japan, with a capacity of 270,000 cubic metres per day (inaugurated August 19, 2025).
|A Yosakoi dance performance by a Japanese club in Hà Nội (April 26, 2025).
|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba witness the signing of a framework agreement on Japanese language education in Vietnamese schools (Hà Nội, April 28, 2025).
|A Việt Nam–Japan cultural exchange programme held at Đông Á University in Đà Nẵng (March 20, 2025).
|Delegates attend the inauguration of the Việt Nam–Japan Cultural Village in Long An (December 15, 2024).
|The first flight connecting Hokkaido (Japan) and Quảng Ninh lands at Vân Đồn International Airport (November 16, 2023).
|National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn meets Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (Hà Nội, April 28, 2025).
|During an official visit to Japan, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse meet Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo (December 4, 2024).
|State President Lương Cường meets Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on the sidelines of the 32nd APEC Summit in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea (October 31, 2025).
|State President Lương Cường meets Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during APEC 2024 in Lima, Peru (November 16, 2024).
|State President Trần Đại Quang receives Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his official visit to Việt Nam (Hà Nội, January 16, 2017).
|Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang and his Japanese counterpart Kihara Minoru exchange documents on the transfer of two multi-purpose rescue vehicles (Hà Nội, August 6, 2024).
|During a State visit to Japan in March 2014, State President Trương Tấn Sang and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a Joint Statement establishing the Extensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia.
|In September 2015, during an official visit to Japan, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued a Joint Vision Statement on Việt Nam–Japan relations, aimed at comprehensively strengthening and deepening the Extensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia.