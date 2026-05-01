Việt Nam–Japan ties deepen across all areas

Since diplomatic ties were established on September 21, 1973, relations between Việt Nam and Japan have been steadily upgraded.

They evolved from a “reliable, long-term stable partnership” in 2002 to a “strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia” in 2009, an “extensive strategic partnership” in 2014, and a “comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world” in November 2023. The relationship is now at its strongest phase, marked by stability, breadth and increasing depth.