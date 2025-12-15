PM urges public security force to act as firm pillar of support for people

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged the People’s Public Security Force to demonstrate its core role in safeguarding national security, ensuring social order and safety and acting as a firm pillar of support for the people.

He made the request at the 81st National Public Security Conference on Monday.

The Prime Minister praised the public security force for providing strategic advice, safeguarding national security, ensuring social order and safety, with crimes related to social order reducing by 24.23 per cent.

The force has taken a pioneer role in organising the three-tier public security system and spearheaded efforts to shape the national digital platform, he said.

The force was also commended for taking the lead in the nationwide movement to work together for the poor, eliminate makeshift and dilapidated housing, assist people in times of danger and hardship and help address the aftermath of natural disasters in the most challenging areas.

During the recent floods alone, the force mobilised more than 700,000 officers, soldiers and grassroots security personnel, along with vehicles and equipment, to take part in disaster prevention and control as well as search and rescue operations.

The force also supported the construction of nearly 600 new houses for households affected by storms and flooding, and is currently active in implementing the Quang Trung Campaign, which looks to rebuild damaged houses for flood-hit residents in the central region.

It has set an exemplary example in accompanying and supporting the political system in implementing administrative procedures in the operation of the two-tier local government model as well as carrying out foreign affairs and international cooperation tasks, PM Chính said.

He ordered the force to stay disciplined, loyal and close to the people. Public security work in the new era must ensure the 'three best', namely the best security and social order, the best contribution to national development and the best service to the people, playing a role in shaping a safe and healthy environment conducive to double-digit economic growth.

He asked the force to focus on top priority tasks, including ensuring utmost safety and security for the coming 14th National Party Congress andthe election of 16th-tenure National Assembly deputies.

The Government leader emphasised the need to proactively grasp developments and provide strategic advice to the Party and the State on solutions to respond to changes in the global and regional situation.

He also called for strengthened efforts to develop a self-reliant, modern and dual-use security industry. — VNS