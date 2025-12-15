Politics & Law
Frigate 015-Trần Hưng Đạo concludes visit to RoK

December 15, 2025 - 11:13
A Vietnamese navy frigate has departed South Korea after a four-day port call that included professional exchanges and joint activities to strengthen naval cooperation.
Officers aboard Frigate 015-Trần Hưng Đạo salute the port before departure. — Photo from the Việt Nam People's Navy

HÀ NỘI — Frigate 015-Trần Hưng Đạo and the delegation of the Việt Nam People’s Navy (VPN) on Sunday departed Jinhae Naval Base, concluding a four-day trip to the Republic of Korea (RoK). 

During the visit, officers and sailors of the two navies toured Frigate 015 and the RoK Navy’s Munmu the Great destroyer, shared experience in training and long-duration deployments at sea and took part in sports exchanges.

The VPN delegation also hosted a banquet aboard Frigate 015 for senior officers and sailors of the host navy.

Officers aboard Frigate 015-Trần Hưng Đạo salute the port before departure.— VNA/VNS Photo from the Việt Nam People’s Navy

Rear Admiral Shin Yu Chan, deputy chief of naval operations for logistics of the RoK Navy, highly valued the significance of the visit by Frigate 015-Trần Hưng Đạo and the VPN delegation, affirming that the exchange and interaction activities during the port call would help consolidate mutual trust and cooperation between the two navies.

On the return voyage to Việt Nam, Frigate 015 will continue long-range seamanship training to enhance command and control capabilities, proficiency in operating weapons and equipment and the handling of real-life situations at sea under complex weather conditions. — VNA

