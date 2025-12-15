Top leader urges Hà Nội focus on five key priorities

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội must renew its development mindset, demonstrate the courage to think boldly, act decisively and take responsibility for the common good, while concentrating on five strategic priorities.

The priorities consist of refining special mechanisms and policies; delivering breakthroughs in transport and urban infrastructure; promoting innovation and digital transformation; developing a high-quality workforce; and building a civilised, green, clean and safe living environment.

The city’s two-tier local government system must operate with genuine flexibility and effectiveness, remaining close to the people and acting in their interests, with clear timelines and concrete commitments for addressing voters’ concerns.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm made the remarks on Monday morning at the headquarters of the People’s Council and People’s Committee of Bạch Mai Ward, during a meeting with voters in polling station No.1.

The meeting was held to report on the outcomes of the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly and to hear public opinions and recommendations.

Lâm also called on Hà Nội to maintain political stability, pursue rapid and sustainable development and continue improving people’s living standards.

Achieving these goals requires mobilising the combined strength of the entire political system and society as a whole, he said.

He underlined Hà Nội’s responsibility to retain its role as a leading engine of socio-economic development, innovation and investment attraction, while robustly implementing the revised Capital Law and ensuring the effective operation of the two-tier local government model.

The city should prioritise transport infrastructure projects to ease congestion, enhance safety and reduce pollution.

Urban planning must be carried out in a way that ensures sustainable development and be publicly disclosed to encourage broad public participation and consensus.

Responding to voters’ concerns about environmental pollution, he urged the city to clearly identify root causes and apply resolute solutions.

Authorities must strictly control sources of discharge, deal firmly with violations related to solid waste and wastewater treatment from households and production facilities and prevent further environmental degradation across the city.

On cybersecurity, market management and digital infrastructure, he said these are essential pathways for rapid national development in the current period.

Experience from developed countries shows that prioritising digital development yields strong results.

The city should therefore take the lead in digital transformation and digital infrastructure development, while ensuring cyber security and safety.

He also called for tougher action against counterfeit and fake goods sold online and for enhanced public awareness to help citizens recognise, prevent and combat online fraud and hostile activities in cyberspace.

“These emerging and complex challenges require coordinated and forceful action across multiple sectors and levels,” he added.

Addressing voters’ concerns over hospital overcrowding and the rollout of periodic health check-ups and electronic health records, he told the capital and the Ministry of Health to decisively implement Politburo Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW dated September 9, 2025, on breakthrough solutions to strengthen public health protection, care and improvement.

Regarding free hospital care, he clarified that this refers to the free provision of basic health services covered by health insurance.

Expanding free care would depend on increasing health insurance coverage, broadening reimbursable services and adjusting co-payment levels in line with national conditions and phased roadmaps.

The city should continue investing in upgrading municipal and grassroots hospitals, complete interoperable electronic health data systems and safeguard citizens’ legitimate rights when implementing periodic health check-ups.

Education and training were also high on voters’ agendas.

Therefore, he asked the city to continue implementing Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthrough development in education and training.

This includes investing adequately in school facilities to ensure they are safe, modern and well-equipped; streamlining curricula to make them more practical and effective; strengthening discipline and transparency to prevent malpractice in examinations and admissions; and accelerating digital transformation to reduce administrative burdens on teachers and parents.

“Education reform is a long-term endeavour requiring the joint efforts of families, schools and society,” he said.

The city should continue to uphold its tradition of valuing education and lead the nation in educational innovation.

With regard to stalled projects, fragmented digital infrastructure and disaster forecasting, he required the city to categorise and definitively resolve long-delayed projects, accelerate the renovation of old and unsafe apartment buildings, invest strongly in digital transformation and data infrastructure and complete disaster warning systems to proactively respond to climate change.

“The long-standing issues directly affect people’s lives and must be treated as key tasks with clear roadmaps, accountable leadership and transparent reporting to voters,” he said.

Heartfelt opinions

Earlier, after hearing reports on the outcomes of the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly, voters described it as a historic session that fully reflected the legislature’s functions, from personnel work and law-making to oversight and major national decisions.

At the meeting, voter Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Trinh of Bạch Mai Ward called on relevant ministries and agencies to continue investing in health care facilities, equipment and human resources to meet the demand for annual health check-ups nationwide and avoid hospital overcrowding.

She also urged clearer guidance on periodic health check-up procedures, completion of unified and interoperable electronic health records and greater clarity on the scope, beneficiaries and roadmap for basic free health care.

Voter Đinh Quốc Phòng of Ô Chợ Dừa Ward highlighted the large number of long-delayed projects that have tied up and wasted substantial social resources.

He called for policy solutions to remove institutional bottlenecks, enabling localities to resolve outstanding issues, unlock resources, achieve double-digit growth and prevent waste of state, business and public assets.

Voter Đỗ Văn Thuật of Láng Ward urged continued prioritisation of transport infrastructure investment, faster progress on road expansion projects and stricter management of road excavation works to ensure proper restoration and long-term warranties.

Concerned about counterfeit and substandard goods, especially those misleadingly advertised online, voter Lê Gia Ánh of Láng Ward called for tougher penalties against producers and traders of fake goods, improved legal frameworks to protect consumers and stronger price controls to curb speculation, particularly in the real estate sector.

Concluding the meeting, Lâm said the voters’ opinions reflected both public expectations and a strong impetus for further reform and decisive action by the city and central agencies.

He said: “What has been committed by the city must be delivered, and every assigned task must be carried through to the end, ensuring satisfaction for the people.” — VNS