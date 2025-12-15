Việt Nam among Asia’s leaders in governance capacity

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has become one of the fastest and most significant improvers in governance capacity in Asia, according to the 2025 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), unveiled at a policy dialogue in Hà Nội on Monday.

The event was jointly organised by the Academy of Public Administration and Governance under the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and the Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG), bringing together leaders from central and local agencies as well as international organisations.

The CGGI, launched by CIG in 2021, assesses government capability and effectiveness across 120 countries based on seven pillars: leadership and foresight, laws and policies, institutions, financial stewardship, marketplace, global influence and reputation, and helping people rise. Designed as a practical tool for policymakers, the index helps governments identify strengths, gaps and long-term reform priorities.

Results of the 2025 survey show that Việt Nam has climbed 12 places since 2021, rising from 60th to 48th globally. Over the past five years, the country has recorded progress in six out of seven CGGI pillars, making it one of Asia’s most notable governance reformers.

Its most striking gains were seen in leadership and foresight, where it jumped 31 places to rank 30th globally and eighth in the Asia–Pacific region. Key sub-indicators such as strategic priority-setting and long-term vision improved sharply, reflecting clearer development direction and stronger policy coherence.

In strong institutions, enhanced implementation capacity helped it surge 37 places, from 58th in 2021 to 21st in 2025. Financial stewardship also improved significantly, rising 20 places thanks to stronger fiscal discipline and better financial planning. Meanwhile, in quality of life, Việt Nam ranked 52nd worldwide, driven by gains in personal safety and income distribution.

These results mirror major governance reforms implemented in recent years, particularly in 2024–2025, marked by decisive efforts to streamline the state apparatus, accelerate institutional reform, promote digital transformation and foster innovation. These initiatives align with Việt Nam's long-term goal of becoming a high-income developed country by 2045.

Speaking at the dialogue, Associate Professor Dr Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, said the CGGI provides Việt Nam with a modern, internationally comparable framework to assess governance performance and refine policy priorities in the service of the people.

Dinesh Naidu, Director of Knowledge at CIG, noted that Việt Nam's progress reflects deliberate, sustained investment in governance capacity. Reforms in strategic vision, policy execution and public administration, he said, have produced tangible economic gains and improved living standards, reinforcing the country’s ambition to build a modern, effective and people-centred civil service.

The 2025 CGGI also highlights growing “governance competition” globally, showing that countries investing in stronger governance capabilities tend to advance faster than their peers – a trend Việt Nam is increasingly exemplifying in Asia. — VNA/VNS