Election preparations on track ahead of upcoming polls: NA Chairman

HÀ NỘI — Preparations for the upcoming general election are being carried out with a strong sense of urgency and responsibility, closely following statutory procedures, affirmed Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, who also serves as Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC).

Addressing the NEC's fourth meeting on Monday, Chairman Mẫn noted that, unlike previous elections, the forthcoming poll is taking place amid the continued restructuring and consolidation of the political system and local administration apparatus. Several models of urban and local administration are being renewed and refined, placing high requirements on the quality of election preparations to ensure strict compliance with procedures and regulations, especially in personnel work conducted under the authority of competent bodies.

He stressed that relevant agencies are currently proceeding in the right direction in accordance with the Party Central Committee’s guidance.

Highlighting key positive aspects of the preparation process so far, the top legislator pointed to the strong, coordinated engagement of agencies from the central to local levels, swift yet methodical progress, particularly in finalising documents, developing organisational plans and drafting resolutions on electoral units.

Personnel preparations have been carried out early, carefully and in strict accordance with procedures, representing an important new feature compared with previous elections. Security and order have been prepared in a proactive and preventive manner, while the application of information technology has seen clear progress, aligned with population data systems.

At the meeting, the NEC also adopted several resolutions related to the election work. — VNA/VNS