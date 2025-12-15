Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

NA Standing Committee discusses electoral affairs

December 15, 2025 - 20:44
The NA Standing Committee adopted a resolution on the first adjustment to the structure, composition, and number of candidates nominated for the 16th NA, and approved a plan to supervise and inspect the election.

 

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn addresses the meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday led a meeting of the NA Standing Committee to review and make decisions on matters concerning the upcoming election.

At the meeting, the NA Standing Committee listened to reports on the outcomes of the first round of consultations at both central and local levels, as well as proposed adjustments to the structure, composition, and number of candidates nominated for the 16th NA by central and local agencies, organisations, and units.

Participants also reviewed the establishment of supervision and inspection delegations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and to People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Following discussions, the NA Standing Committee adopted a resolution on the first adjustment to the structure, composition, and number of candidates nominated for the 16th NA, and approved a plan to supervise and inspect the election. — VNA/VNS

Election preparations on track ahead of upcoming polls: NA Chairman

Highlighting key positive aspects of the preparation process so far, the top legislator pointed to the strong, coordinated engagement of agencies from the central to local levels, swift yet methodical progress, particularly in finalising documents, developing organisational plans and drafting resolutions on electoral units.
Việt Nam, Nepal seek to promote deeper, substantive cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung emphasised that the two countries’ similarities in culture and religion, especially Buddhism, as well as their common views on regional and international issues, constitute an important foundation and strong bond strengthening the friendship between the two peoples.

