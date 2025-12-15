NA Standing Committee discusses electoral affairs

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday led a meeting of the NA Standing Committee to review and make decisions on matters concerning the upcoming election.

At the meeting, the NA Standing Committee listened to reports on the outcomes of the first round of consultations at both central and local levels, as well as proposed adjustments to the structure, composition, and number of candidates nominated for the 16th NA by central and local agencies, organisations, and units.

Participants also reviewed the establishment of supervision and inspection delegations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and to People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Following discussions, the NA Standing Committee adopted a resolution on the first adjustment to the structure, composition, and number of candidates nominated for the 16th NA, and approved a plan to supervise and inspect the election. — VNA/VNS