Mông Khèn Festival to celebrate ethnic traditions

LÀO CAI As the northern highlands burst into bloom, the distinctive culture of the Mông ethnic group will take centre stage at the Mông Khèn Festival, running from January 10–20 in the picturesque commune of Mù Cang Chải, Lào Cai Province.

Timed to coincide with the flowering of the tớ dày, also known as the forest peach blossom and a symbol of spring, the event will celebrate both the artistry of the Mông khèn and the natural beauty of this iconic highland flower.

For generations, the Mông khèn mouth organ, or panpipes, has been inseparable from the cultural and spiritual life of the Mông. Crafted from bamboo, its sound can evoke the rustle of trees in the wind, birdsong on mountain peaks, and the roar of cascading waterfalls. It is performed at festivals and celebrations, expressing emotions of both joy and sorrow.

Preparations are well under way, with artists rehearsing both ensemble and solo performances, alongside khèn dances. Local young people are being encouraged to take part, helping to ensure traditional skills are preserved and passed on, strengthening cultural continuity across generations.

This year’s programme will also expand to include ethnic costume shows, bamboo pole dancing, and cultural exchanges among different ethnic groups.

The tớ dày flower will also take centre stage. Roads leading to the commune centre are being decorated with colourful flags and blossoms, while residents are encouraged to protect the landscape and help visitors appreciate the scenery.

Stalls will showcase local specialty goods, handicrafts and traditional cuisine, alongside exhibitions recreating aspects of Mông culture.

Festival-goers can look forward to a lively programme of competitions and performances, including khèn contests, street parades, ethnic art shows, bánh dầy (sticky rice cake) pounding, spinning top games, and other folk activities.

The opening ceremony of the Mông Khèn Festival and the Tớ Dày Flower Festival will take place on January 10 at the commune’s central stadium. Together, the festivals are expected to create a vibrant cultural space, attracting visitors while promoting tourism and socio-economic development in Mù Cang Chải as the new spring season begins. VNS