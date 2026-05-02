Huế sees record revenue as historic sites draw peak ticket sales

HUẾ — Heritage sites in the central city of Huế have recorded the highest-ever daily ticket revenue to date, said Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Huế City, Trần Hữu Thùy Giang.

Specifically, ticket sales at heritage sites in Huế on May 1 generated more than VNĐ4,2 billion (US$159,000). Total visitors purchasing tickets numbered 30,765, including over 26,500 domestic visitors and more than 4,260 international visitors. In addition, 1,379 tickets were purchased online by tourists.

Huế is estimated to welcome around 610,000 tourist arrivals on April 30–May 1 holiday, up more than 73 per cent compared with the same period in 2025. International visitors are forecast at 164,000. Average accommodation occupancy is estimated at 99 per cent. Tourism revenue is also projected at about VNĐ1,350 billion ($51 million) billion, up 85 per cent year-on-year.

The total number of tourists visiting Huế City over the five-day Hùng Kings Commemoration holiday (April 24–28) is estimated at around 395,000 arrivals (compared with 109,000 in 2025). International visitors are expected to reach 98,700, with the remainder being domestic travellers. Average accommodation occupancy is forecast at over 90 per cent, while tourism revenue is estimated at VNĐ958 billion ($36 million).

Tourist influx

Other tourism destinations also recorded impressive visitor numbers during the April 30–May 1 holiday.

Cát Bà Island in Hải Phòng City is estimated to have welcomed nearly 70,000 tourists on the occasion.

According to Phạm Trí Tuyến, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Division of the Cát Hải Special Administrative Economic Unit, the surge in visitors to Cát Bà during the holiday comes down to a range of factors, including favourable weather, distinctive sea-and-forest scenery, improved transportation infrastructure, and the growing variety of tourism products.

Visitors can choose to stay at upscale resort areas, join tours to explore Lan Hạ Bay and the Cát Bà National Forest, visit the fishing village of Cái Bèo, or experience cultural and artistic activities on the island of pearls.

Earlier, VUI-Fest Cát Bà Creative Night Market and the Sun Bavaria Cát Bà Beer Restaurant were opened. The event not only created a new destination for entertainment and dining on the “island of pearls,” but was also seen as a “boost” to help Cát Bà gradually develop into a Northern Vietnam hub for nonstop tourism and entertainment, strengthening its competitive position on the regional tourism map.

A comprehensive tourism development plan for Hải Phòng to 2030, with a vision to 2045, aims to position tourism as a key growth industry. It also seeks to develop Cát Bà into an internationally oriented hub for eco-tourism and island beach-and-resort holidays. The Cát Hải Special Administrative Economic Unit sets a target of welcoming more than 4.7 million visitors this year.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quảng Ninh Province has reported that the locality welcomed around 600,000 tourist arrivals, with tourism revenue estimated at VNĐ1,860 billion ($71 million) on April 30 and May 1.

Of that total, domestic visitors accounted for the majority, at around 583,800 arrivals, while international visitors numbered about 16,200. The overall number of visitors staying overnight over the two days is estimated at 250,000.

Many famous tourist attractions in the province reported sharp spikes in visitor numbers and experiences. Among them, Hạ Long Bay welcomed about 37,000 visitors, the Sun World Hạ Long complex attracted around 32,000, and the Vân Đồn Special Administrative Economic Unit recorded a notable 66,000 visitors. Quảng Ninh Museum received 13,500 visitors, while the Yên Tử landscape welcomed roughly 10,000.

Some other local areas also saw strong demand, including Móng Cái Ward 1 with 29,200 visitors, Uông Bí Ward with about 23,400, and the Cô Tô Special Administrative Economic Unit with 14,500.

This year’s appeal of Quảng Ninh tourism is driven by a chain of distinctive cultural and sports activities. The highlight is the Carnaval Hạ Long 2026 programme, themed A New Era Dawn for the World’s Wonders, drawing an estimated 80,000 delegates and visitors.

In the Vân Đồn Special Administrative Economic Unit, the 2026 Sea Tourism Festival, themed Vân Đồn –Awakening the Summer Season, also officially opened on April 30. Meanwhile, night-time tourism offerings such as the Quảng Ninh OCOP Fair—Summer 2026, the International Hạ Long Food Street, and the VUI-Fest Hạ Long Night Market have created a vibrant, diverse experience space for visitors.

In the first four months of 2026, the total number of tourists expected to visit Quảng Ninh is projected to exceed 8.19 million arrivals, marking strong growth versus the same period last year.

This year, Quảng Ninh aims for a major tourism breakthrough, targeting about 22 million visitors, including 5.2 million international arrivals. Total tourism revenue is forecast at VNĐ 65,000 billion ($2,5 billion). VNS