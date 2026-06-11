Soi Sim Beach named among world’s most beautiful beaches 2026

QUẢNG NINH — Soi Sim Beach, located within Hạ Long Bay in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, has been nominated in the annual global beach guide 2026 Corona Beach 100.

This year’s guide spans 22 countries and features 27 new beaches, including one from Việt Nam, selected for their scenic beauty, beach culture and connection to nature. More than a showcase of the world’s most beautiful shores, the guide also celebrates the natural ecosystems that shape these destinations.

Việt Nam's ventry on the list is Soi Sim Beach, located in the core zone of the world natural wonder Hạ Long Bay. Covering around 8.7 hectares, it lies about 12km from Tuần Châu International Marina in Hạ Long. The beach remains largely untouched and is often described as a 'raw gem' nestled within the heart of the heritage site.

The name 'Soi Sim' derives from the sim (rose myrtle) tree, a native plant that grows abundantly across the island’s hills. Travellers visiting the island between May and August can admire hillsides blanketed in blooming purple sim flowers, cascading along the paths and creating a deeply poetic landscape.

Beyond its famed sim forest, the island is also home to a primary forest rich in biodiversity, with more than 78 plant species and 32 animal species. Among them are several endemics of Hạ Long Bay, including phất dụ núi (Dragon's Blood Tree), bông mộc (Sinoradlkofera minor), and hài vệ nữ hoa vàng (Yellow Slipper Orchid). Since 2011, Quảng Ninh Province has implemented the Hạ Long Bay flora and fauna conservation area on the island.

The island’s forest resources, along with its entire ecosystems – both terrestrial and marine – are placed under strict protection, helping preserve the integrity and outstanding value of Hạ Long Bay as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site.

The inclusion of Soi Sim Beach in the 2026 Corona Beach 100 nominees further underscores the growing appeal of Quảng Ninh’s tourism and Hạ Long Bay in particular on the global travel map. It also highlights the effectiveness of ongoing efforts to preserve and promote heritage values in tandem with the development of green, sustainable tourism.

In Southeast Asia, the list also features Alegria, Cloud 9 and Nacpan in Philippines; Koh Mak and Railay in Thailand; and Padar Island and Pink Beach in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, alongside Soi Sim. — VNS