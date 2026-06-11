Pianist to perform with AI in 24-hour project

HÀ NỘI — Pianist Trang Trịnh will engage in a dialogue and interact live with artificial intelligence (AI) in a marathon 24-hour performance that will take place on 49 Trần Hưng Đạo Street in Hà Nội's Cửa Nam Ward from June 20 to 21.

The project, called (in)finitude, was born from the heartfelt questions and explorations of an artist in a rapidly shifting era. It is a journey filled with questioning, curiosity, fascination and even fear in the face of societal transformations. It also marks the 20th anniversary of Trang's artistic journey.

"Is there a way for me to withdraw from the economy of a performance society, where everything we do must serve the purpose of being watched and applauded; where encounters are increasingly dictated by algorithmic systems that show us only what we want to see, and where AI erases actual friction with the 'other', leaving us to encounter nothing but the narcissistic reflection of ourselves?” Trang asked.

“I yearn for a radical disruption to the uninterrupted momentum, efficiency-above-all flow of daily life, to dwell within the silences, the loneliness, intimacy, pauses, boredom and even exhaustion. Above all, I want to encounter the other. To be human,” she added.

The performance will also feature the participation of artists, friends and colleagues who have accompanied and inspired Trang throughout her artistic journey, including Nguyễn Thùy Dương, Phạm Diệu Hương, Phạm Mai Khanh and Marcus Mạnh Cường Vũ, among others.

In particular, two conversations with author Đặng Hoàng Giang at the opening and the conclusion of the journey will serve as moments to connect the pianist’s reflections with the audience, offering perspectives that allow for a more complete and immersive experience of the work.

(in)finitude is entirely free of charge, welcoming all audiences from young children to seniors, as well as visitors with accessibility needs.

Trang is a prominent pianist of her generation, recognised in Forbes Vietnam’s inaugural 30 Under 30 list alongside numerous international awards. She was named an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music at the age of 31 for her significant contributions to music and arts education.

Making her international debut in London in 2006 under the baton of conductor Edward Gardner OBE, she has performed at various venues and arts festivals across Europe, Asia and North America. Possessing "a rare creativity" (Richard Williamson, English Chamber Orchestra) and "outstanding intellectual capacity" (Jeffrey Kahane), Trang’s art extends far beyond the boundaries of a traditional pianist.

In 2024, she completed an artistic residency at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Canada, where she premiered Between Us and Them, an improvisational collaboration with choreographer Naomi Brand, considered a pioneering work in inclusive art.

Trang also serves as a jury member for major grant bodies and awards, including the Richmond Arts Awards, BC Arts Council and Canada Council for the Arts.

In addition, she is widely known for her community arts initiatives aimed at expanding access to the arts and fostering social dialogue, such as the Miracle Choir and Orchestra (El Sistema Vietnam) and the Baby and Children Educational Concert series. — VNS