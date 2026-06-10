Heritage and creativity shine at Huế Áo Dài Week

HUẾ — Huế will celebrate the enduring cultural and aesthetic values of Việt Nam’s iconic áo dài during Huế Áo Dài Week 2026, a city-wide festival aimed at reinforcing its status as the Capital of Áo Dài.

The event will take place from July 3 to 10 and will feature a vibrant programme of cultural, artistic and community activities.

Timed to coincide with the death anniversary of Nguyễn Phúc Khoát, the Nguyễn lord widely credited with shaping traditional Vietnamese attire, which falls on the 20th day of the fifth lunar month, the festival will honour both the history and continuing significance of the national dress.

According to the Huế Department of Culture and Sports, the week is more than an annual celebration of beauty and fashion. It is also an opportunity to honour ancestors, preserve traditional values and strengthen cultural identity.

Phan Thanh Hải, director of the department, said the festival has been designed as a community-centred event, with activities aimed at encouraging broad public participation.

He expressed hope that this year’s programmes would further integrate the Huế áo dài into everyday life, helping it become a widely embraced cultural practice throughout the community.

The programme opens on the morning of July 3 with themed event "Áo Dài Connecting Tourism and Heritage" at Quốc Tử Giám. That evening, the "Áo Dài Festival Night – Hương Giang Weaves the Capital’s Elegance" will be staged on the banks of the Perfume River in front of Quốc Học Huế High School.

On July 4, coinciding with the death anniversary of Lord Nguyễn Phúc Khoát (1714–1765), flower- and incense-offering ceremonies will be held at Trường Thái Mausoleum, alongside tributes to both Nguyễn Phúc Khoát and Emperor Minh Mạng (1791–1841).

Highlights include the exhibitions "The Story of Huế Áo Dài" and "The Beauty of Huế", a school-themed showcase, the youth-focused activity "Steps of Youth", demonstrations of tailoring techniques and traditional dress-wearing, as well as the performance "Dance by the Perfume River".

A large-scale parade at the Imperial Citadel will bring together hundreds of participants in traditional costumes, creating a vivid tableau of Việt Nam’s sartorial history through the ages.

Throughout the week, a range of community activities will take place, from cycling programmes to raise environmental awareness to art performances, thematic exhibitions, interactive spaces and youth-centred initiatives.

Across the city, local communities will also take part in the celebrations. Highlights include a traditional áo dài parade in Phước Tích Ancient Village, about 40km from the centre of Huế, and a programme in A Lưới District honouring the distinctive handloom cloth weaving craft of the Tà Ôi, Pa Kô and Vân Kiều ethnic groups. Other activities will include photo contests, school-based mass performances and creative showcases.

The closing art programme on July 10 will be held at the riverside stage along the Perfume River in front of the Quốc Học Huế High School, bringing the colourful week to a close.

With its overarching theme of connecting heritage, community and creativity, Huế Áo Dài Week 2026 promises residents and visitors a vibrant cultural experience stretching from the city centre along the Perfume River to rural villages and heritage sites. — VNS