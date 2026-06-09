ASEAN city leaders explore Hà Nội's heritage sites

HÀ NỘI — Delegates attending the ASEAN City Leaders Conference 2026 on June 9 joined a cultural and fact-finding tour of two of Hà Nội's most prominent heritage sites – the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long and the Temple of Literature – as part of the conference programme.

The tour was organised by the Hà Nội Department of Tourism in coordination with relevant agencies to introduce international delegates to the capital city’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

At the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, delegates visited the Đoan Môn Gate and learnt about the formation and development of the ancient capital through different historical periods at display spaces. They also explored the Kính Thiên Palace’s Dragon Steps (large stone steps with dragon carvings), regarded as the political and ceremonial centre of the imperial citadel during successive Vietnamese dynasties.

The delegation further visited House and Bunker D67, a historical site associated with major strategic decisions made during Việt Nam's struggle for national liberation and reunification. The programme also featured a traditional water puppetry performance, offering guests an opportunity to experience one of Việt Nam's most distinctive folk art forms.

At the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám Special National Relic Site, delegates toured key cultural landmarks, including the Nhập Đạo Area, Khuê Văn Các (Pavilion of the Constellation of Literature) – a symbol of Hà Nội – and the Doctors’ Stelae Garden which preserves 82 stone stelae honouring successful royal examination laureates and has been recognised by UNESCO as part of the Memory of the World Programme for Asia and the Pacific.

Visitors also learned about Quốc Tử Giám, Việt Nam's first university built in the 11th century during the Lý Dynasty (1010 – 1225), through exhibitions and tours of the Thái Học Area and the “Scholar” exhibition space, gaining deeper insights into the country’s long-standing traditions of learning, respect for teachers and rich cultural heritage.

The ASEAN City Leaders Conference 2026, held in Hà Nội from June 7–10, brings together city leaders, experts and international research organisations to exchange experiences, share initiatives and promote cooperation toward building smart, sustainable and resilient cities in line with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. — VNA/VNS