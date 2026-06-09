Green transition reshapes Ninh Bình’s tourism landscape

HÀ NỘI — Leveraging its spectacular limestone mountains, winding waterways and rich cultural heritage, Ninh Bình is steadily establishing itself as one of Việt Nam's leading destinations for green and sustainable tourism.

At Thung Nham Ecotourism Area, the Nature’s Melody outdoor performance offers visitors an immersive journey through nature-inspired storytelling. Set amid forests, mountains and lakes, the show unfolds across four themed chapters, highlighting the harmony between humans and the natural world.

Cao Thị Hòa, General Director of Doanh Sinh Trading, Service and Tourism JSC, said Thung Nham has prioritised preserving its original ecological character, from its natural bird sanctuary and landscapes to environmentally friendly architectural designs.

Ninh Bình has emerged as a pioneer in implementing Việt Nam's green tourism standards and currently leads the country in the number of businesses certified under the VITA Green Tourism label. The province is gradually building a sustainable tourism ecosystem while strengthening its reputation as a premier green destination.

According to Vũ Thế Bình, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Ninh Binh possesses exceptional advantages for green tourism development, anchored by the Tràng An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised cultural and natural heritage site, along with extensive limestone mountains, wetlands and diverse ecosystems.

These natural assets provide a strong foundation for expanding ecotourism, community-based tourism and experiential travel linked to local cultural values, while enhancing the province’s competitiveness as demand grows for responsible and environmentally conscious travel experiences.

Ninh Bình’s green tourism efforts have gained increasing international recognition. In 2025, the Tràng An Landscape Complex received Tripadvisor’s prestigious “Best of the Best” award, placing it among the top 1 per cent of destinations worldwide. Tam Cốc–Bích Động and Bái Đính Pagoda were also ranked among the world’s top 10 per cent most popular destinations.

Director of the Ninh Bình Department of Tourism Bùi Văn Mạnh attributed the province’s success to a development model built on close cooperation among authorities, businesses and local communities. Under this approach, the government provides strategic direction and oversight, businesses drive investment and tourism services, while local residents actively participate in heritage preservation and tourism development.

The province has adopted a range of conservation-focused measures, including promoting manual rowing boats and designated trekking routes while rejecting proposals for motorised transport and cable car systems within heritage areas, despite their potential economic benefits.

Challenges remain, however. Dương Thị Thanh, Chairwoman of the Ninh Bình Tourism Association, noted that awareness of green tourism standards remains uneven across the sector. Many small and medium-sized enterprises continue to face difficulties in accessing resources for technological upgrades, workforce training and operational improvements. Building distinctive, high-value green tourism products will require stronger collaboration and long-term support.

Tống Anh Đệ, General Director of Ninh Bình Legend Hotel, said many tourism operators still lack a clear understanding of green tourism principles and implementation methods. He stressed the importance of strengthening connections among accommodation providers, travel firms, destinations and local communities to create an integrated green tourism value chain.

To further accelerate the transition, the Ninh Bình Green Tourism Association was recently established. The organisation aims to connect tourism stakeholders across the province and promote wider adoption of green tourism practices through training, destination promotion, knowledge sharing and collaborative sustainable development initiatives. — VNA/VNS