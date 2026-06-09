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Berlin tram stop renamed “Đồng Xuân”, honouring Vietnamese community’s contributions

June 09, 2026 - 11:48
Earlier this year, BVG announced that Berlin city authorities and the Lichtenberg district administration had approved the renaming of the tram stop in front of the Đồng Xuân Trade Centre from “Herzbergstr./Industriegebiet” to “Herzbergstr./Đồng-Xuân”.
A ceremony officially renames a tram stop to “Herzbergstr./Đồng-Xuân” in Berlin. — VNA/VNS Photo

BERLIN — A ceremony was held in Berlin on June 8 to officially rename a tram stop to “Herzbergstr./Đồng-Xuân”, recognising the successful integration and enduring contributions of the Vietnamese community in Germany while marking a new milestone in Việt Nam-Germany friendship and cooperation.

The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyễn Đắc Thành and his spouse, Nguyễn Văn Hiền, General Director of the Đồng Xuân Trade Centre in Berlin, Berlin Senator for Mobility, Transport, Climate Protection and the Environment Ute Bonde, Lichtenberg District Mayor Martin Schaefer, representatives of the Berlin Transport Authority (BVG), along with local authorities, associations, businesses, and members of the Vietnamese community.

Earlier this year, BVG announced that Berlin city authorities and the Lichtenberg district administration had approved the renaming of the tram stop in front of the Đồng Xuân Trade Centre from “Herzbergstr./Industriegebiet” to “Herzbergstr./Đồng-Xuân”.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Thành said the tram stop bearing the name “Đồng Xuân” is more than a new location on Berlin’s transport network. It is also recognition of the Vietnamese community’s positive integration and long-standing contributions to the city, where many Vietnamese have built their lives and regard as their second home.

He congratulated the Vietnamese community and the Đồng Xuân Trade Centre for their persistent efforts to gain support from local authorities and residents, helping to make the name “Đồng Xuân” an official part of Berlin’s urban landscape.

Bonde described the renaming as a clear acknowledgement of the Vietnamese community’s contributions to the German capital. She highlighted the role of the Đồng Xuân Trade Centre as a hub connecting generations of Vietnamese people in Germany and noted that transport stations not only serve passengers but also reflect the stories and values of a city.

According to the Berlin Senator, the decision sends a clear message that “Đồng Xuân is part of Berlin”, closely linked to the city’s identity and daily life.

The renaming follows more than a decade of advocacy supported by the Vietnamese Embassy, the Vietnamese community in Berlin and local authorities. Representatives of Lichtenberg district and BVG said the move reflects appreciation for the Vietnamese community and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the development of the Đồng Xuân Trade Centre and local Vietnamese residents.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Berlin, Hiền expressed pride at the decision, saying the name “Đồng Xuân” symbolises not only Việt Nam-Germany friendship but also serves as a bridge helping German people better understand Vietnam, its people and culture.

Matthias Wetzel, a German friend of Việt Nam, said tram stops preserve a city’s memories and identity. The presence of “Đồng Xuân” on Berlin’s public transport network, he added, is a vivid symbol of the strong friendship and fruitful cooperation between Việt Nam and Germany. — VNA/VNS

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