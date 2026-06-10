Lotus Festival lights up Huế’s summer

HUẾ — A festival celebrating the lotus, a flower deeply woven into the history of the former imperial capital and long associated with its landscapes, royal traditions and daily life, will take place in Huế this month.

Scheduled for June 19-21 at Bồng Lai Islet on Tịnh Tâm Lotus Lake in Phú Xuân Ward, one of Huế’s most renowned scenic landmarks and a symbol of royal garden art, the festival draws inspiration from the lotus’s enduring beauty in court culture. The event aims to honour local heritage while offering visitors a distinctive summer tourism experience.

Dr Phan Thanh Hải, director of the Huế Department of Culture and Sports, said that while the áo dài embodies human beauty and court music reflects imperial depth, the lotus, with its rich history, aesthetic grace and spiritual significance, deserves recognition as a central symbol of Huế’s cultural identity.

Over the three-day festival, visitors can immerse themselves in a lotus-filled landscape enhanced by artistic installations, lighting displays and carefully designed check-in spaces that harmonise with the heritage setting.

Lotus-based products, including tea, cakes, preserves, handicrafts and souvenirs, will also be showcased.

The programme features hands-on community experiences, including traditional lotus tea infusion, making Thanh Tiên paper lotuses, exploring lotus essential oils and engaging with heritage-linked crafts. These activities offer meaningful opportunities to discover the enduring cultural values of the former imperial capital.

A highlight of the festival will be the Thức Thủy show, staged each evening throughout the event. Combining artistic performance with fine dining, it will feature six lotus-inspired dishes prepared in Huế’s culinary style, offering guests a multi-sensory experience.

According to the Huế Department of Tourism, the Lotus Festival 2026 is expected to become a highlight of the summer tourism season, enriching the city’s cultural offerings, enhancing visitor experiences and further promoting Huế as a destination renowned for its distinctive heritage and enduring appeal among both domestic and international travellers. — VNS