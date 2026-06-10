HCM City student wins Short Film Festival

HCM CITY — Phạm Hữu Trí, a student at the Văn Lang University, won the Best Feature Film prize at the HCM City Short Film Festival 2026 held from June 6-8.

Trí’s film, Nghiệp (Karma), features issues related to Buddhism in his hometown in Quy Nhơn Ward in Gia Lai Province.

Người Gieo Mầm Khát Vọng Việt (The One Who Sows the Seed of Việt Nam’s Aspiration) by female director Đỗ Thoan of the Giải Phóng (Liberation) Film Limited Company was named the Best Documentary Film at the festival.

The work portrays scientist, investor and entrepreneur Nguyễn Thành Mỹ, a native of Trà Vinh Province (now part of Vĩnh Long Province), who gave up his career in Canada to return to Việt Nam, dedicating himself to his homeland's development and prosperity.

Director Đào Minh Uyển of the Giải Phóng Film received the Best Animated Film for his production, Cuộc Hồi Hương Kỳ Diệu (A Magical Repatriation).

The organisers also gave nine individual prizes, including Best Director to Phan Bảo Tuấn for the feature film Vị Tựa Như Không (A Taste Like Nothing), and Best Actor and Actress for Khánh Duy from Nghiệp and Nguyễn Bích Hà Mi from Mùi Cơm Chín (Smell of Cooked Rice), respectively.

The HCM City Short Film Festival 2026 was organised by the municipal People's Committee, the Department of Culture and Sports, and the city’s Cinematography Association, affirming the city’s role as a UNESCO Creative City of Film and creating an exchange platform for the filmmaker community.

The event received more than 100 eligible entries, including short films, documentaries and animated films. They featured HCM City’s lifestyle, people who contribute to the development of the city and the country, and the younger generation in balancing life with work.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, former deputy director of the Việt Nam Department of Cinematography and head of the festival’s jury, said at the closing ceremony on Monday night that the festival received a positive response from filmmakers, particularly young people. It showed the festival's appeal and young people's passion and aspirations for creativity and experimentation.

She added that most entries this year reflected filmmakers’ professionalism, conveyed positive energy, and turned life into films imbued with individual style.

The festival also hosted "Cinema Insights 2026" to introduce projects by young directors and a workshop titled "Short films in the AI ​​era."

The HCM City Short Film Festival was first held in 2023, receiving 96 submissions, including 60 movies, 23 documentaries, and 13 animated films from both professional and amateur filmmakers, showcasing a diverse range of topics. — VNS