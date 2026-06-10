Photo exhibition showcases cross-cultural artistic journeys

HÀ NỘI — A photo exhibition displaying works by French photographers will open on June 13 and run until July 15 as part of the Huế Summer Festival 2026.

Việt Nam's Intersection brings together photographic works by Daniel Roussel, Gilbert Bertrand and Lily Franey, each of whom has forged deep and enduring connections with Việt Nam, a country that has profoundly shaped their artistic vision.

More than a photo exhibition, Việt Nam’s Intersection is a call to feel, reflect and remember. Each image represents a fragment of history, capturing Việt Nam’s complex journey of transformation and perseverance.

By weaving together these distinct yet interconnected works, the exhibition transcends visual storytelling to become a testament to the enduring strength and spirit of a nation. For many, this will be an opportunity to rediscover an era often overlooked in contemporary narrative.

Daniel Roussel’s photos offer a rare glimpse into Vietnamese life from 1980 to 1986, a period marked by profound transformation. As the correspondent for the French newspaper L'Humanité, Roussel documented moments of daily life in Việt Nam with love and admiration, shaped by his understanding of the country’s struggles against colonialism and imperialism.

His images, complemented by his work as a writer and documentary filmmaker, form a remarkable archive that celebrates the vitality of post-war Việt Nam.

The exhibition also features an exceptional collection of black and white photos by Bertrand taken between 1970 and 1975, during his tenure at the French cultural centre in Đà Lạt and Sài Gòn.

Though not a professional photographer, Bertrand’s passion for the medium compelled him to capture significant historical moments with an attentive eye. These photos, never exhibited during his lifetime, have since gained recognition for their photographic merit and historical importance, shedding light on a pivotal chapter in Việt Nam’s history.

Completing the exhibition is Franey’s vibrant body of work, created from 1987 onward during her missions with the French Popular Relief in Việt Nam. Her photos chronicle a nation emerging from the ravages of war, illustrating scenes of resilience and hope.

Franey’s deeply humanistic approach imbues her work with warmth and sensitivity, offering a vivid portrayal of the determination and everyday lives of Vietnamese people during a period of recovery and renewal.

Việt Nam's Intersection was held as part of the International Photography Biennale Photo Hanoi 2025 at the French Embassy in Việt Nam, and subsequently at the Đà Nẵng Museum.

In Huế, the exhibition will run until July 15 on the exterior walls of the Huế University of Education at 32-36 Lê Lợi Street. — VNS