Mũi Né emerges as one of Asia's top kitesurfing destinations

PARIS — Thanks to its reliable winds, favourable climate and unique coastal scenery, Mũi Né is becoming one of Asia's leading kitesurfing destinations, attracting growing numbers of international tourists and athletes each year, according to Figaro Nautisme, a French magazine specialising in maritime tourism and water sports.

The publication highlighted Mũi Né's stable winds from November to March, wide sandy beaches and diverse water conditions, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced riders. Warm sea temperatures year-round and a growing network of professional training centres have further enhanced its appeal.

Beyond kitesurfing, Mũi Né, about four hours by road from Hồ Chí Minh City, offers visitors iconic red and white sand dunes and the chance to experience the traditional lifestyle of local fishing communities.

Việt Nam is now asserting its place on the international watersports map. Mũi Né has become its symbol. Every winter, a cosmopolitan community of European, Australian and Asian riders gathers here, attracted by the destination’s excellent value for money and dependable conditions.

According to Figaro Nautisme, the destination's natural advantages, affordable costs and relaxed atmosphere have helped establish Mũi Né as one of Asia's premier kitesurfing hubs. — VNA/VNS