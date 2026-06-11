Writing the future of Vietnamese cinema

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam works to strengthen its cultural industries and expand the reach of its creative economy, a new national screenplay competition is offering writers and filmmakers an opportunity to shape the next generation of Vietnamese cinema.

The Department of Cinema has officially launched the 2026 Screenplay Writing Competition for feature films and animated films, seeking original works that reflect the country's history, culture, people and contemporary aspirations. More than a search for compelling stories, the competition is designed to cultivate creative talent and build a stronger foundation for future state-funded film productions.

The initiative comes at a time when Việt Nam's cultural sector is placing increasing emphasis on creativity and content development. In recent years, Vietnamese cinema has gained greater visibility both at home and abroad, while animated productions have begun attracting renewed attention from audiences and industry professionals alike.

Organisers hope the competition will create a dynamic platform for screenwriters, directors, authors and aspiring filmmakers to contribute ideas that can resonate with modern audiences while preserving the nation's cultural identity.

Stories that reflect a changing nation

The competition has been launched in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress and the Politburo’s Resolution No 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, which identifies culture as both a foundation and a driving force for national development.

Within that broader vision, cinema is increasingly viewed as an important component of Việt Nam's cultural industries. Strong screenplays are often regarded as the starting point of successful films, making script development a strategic priority for the sector.

Organisers say the contest aims not only to discover talented new writers but also to identify scripts with artistic and ideological value that can be developed into films serving educational, cultural and social purposes.

Particular attention will be given to works capable of contributing to major national commemorations, including preparations for the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in 2030.

The competition welcomes a wide range of themes.

Participants are encouraged to explore historical events, revolutionary traditions, national leaders, cultural figures and heroes, as well as the country's achievements in nation-building, national defence and international integration.

At the same time, organisers are looking for stories that capture the spirit of contemporary Việt Nam. Scripts portraying innovation, creativity, resilience and aspirations for prosperity are especially encouraged, reflecting the realities and ambitions of a rapidly changing society.

Works that highlight the preservation of traditional cultural values while embracing international exchange and global influences are also expected to receive attention.

Encouraging diverse voices

One notable aspect of the competition is its emphasis on inclusivity and social relevance.

Organisers are encouraging stories centred on young people, ethnic minority communities, residents of mountainous and border regions, island populations and other groups whose experiences are often underrepresented on screen.

Contemporary social and cultural issues are also welcomed, provided they are approached with creativity, humanity and a constructive spirit.

The competition is open to Vietnamese citizens living either in Việt Nam or abroad who have the ability to write film scripts. Writers, screenwriters, directors and students from arts and film institutions are all eligible to participate.

Two categories are available: feature-film screenplays and animated-feature screenplays. Entries in both categories must be designed for films with running times of between 90 and 120 minutes.

To ensure originality, submitted works must be new creations that have not previously been reviewed by the Department of Cinema, won awards in other competitions or been produced as films.

Each participant may submit up to two scripts in each category.

In addition to the screenplay itself, entrants must provide a synopsis, information about the story's themes and message, character descriptions and, if available, a proposed production approach. A statement confirming authorship and copyright ownership is also required.

For many emerging writers, the competition may offer a rare opportunity to gain recognition within the professional film industry. Even for those who do not receive prizes, participation could help introduce new ideas and creative voices to producers and decision-makers.

The prize structure reflects the organisers' commitment to encouraging quality submissions. Each category will award one first prize worth VNĐ80 million (approximately US$3,100), two second prizes worth VNĐ50 million (about $1,950) each and three third prizes worth VNĐ30 million (around $1,170) each.

Beyond the financial rewards, the most promising scripts may have an opportunity to move further along the production pipeline. According to the organisers, award-winning works that meet the criteria for State-funded film projects may receive priority consideration for future development.

The competition's launch signals a broader effort to invest in creative talent and strengthen the foundations of Việt Nam's film industry. As the country seeks to transform cultural resources into a source of soft power and sustainable growth, compelling stories remain at the heart of that ambition.

For aspiring screenwriters, the competition is not only a creative challenge but also an opportunity to bring their ideas to the attention of the wider film industry.

Interested writers have until September 15, 2026, to submit their entries. The competition will be conducted in two rounds, with preliminary judging scheduled from September 20 to November 20 and the final round taking place between November 25 and December 10. Winners are expected to be announced and honoured at an award ceremony in late December.

Scripts may be submitted either directly or by post to the Department of Cinema, with digital copies also accepted through the organisers’ official email channel.

As Việt Nam looks for the stories that will shape its cinematic future, the challenge for participants is simple: tell a story worth bringing to the screen. — VNS