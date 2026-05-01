Côn Đảo hosts traditional raft racing to reenact heroic prison escapes

HCM CITY — Côn Đảo Special Zone, an island off HCM City, on April 30 held its 20th traditional raft racing competition, drawing thousands of locals and tourists to witness a unique blend of sport and historical tribute.

More than just a race, the event serves as a powerful reenactment of the legendary sea escapes made by revolutionary soldiers imprisoned on the island during the war.

This year’s competition featured 22 teams with over 150 athletes, including six all-female teams and a guest team from Sông Đốc Commune in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Cà Mau.

The athletes competed in Côn Sơn Bay, with men racing across a 2,000m course and women covering 1,200m.

In a nod to historical accuracy, each raft was handcrafted by the team members using bamboo, reeds, and foam – materials similar to those used by prisoners decades ago.

The event opened with an emotional dramatisation depicting political prisoners secretly assembling rafts from crude materials to brave the high seas in search of the mainland and the revolution.

Following the performance, a solemn memorial ceremony was held at Pier 914, where wreaths were cast into the sea to honour the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national independence.

Amidst the thunderous beat of drums and cheers from the shore, the rowers pushed off with intensity.

Each stroke served as a reminder of the perilous journey toward freedom undertaken by former prisoners.

Nguyễn Văn Mạnh, vice chairman of the Côn Đảo Island People’s Committee, said: "This event is a meaningful activity that recreates history, contributing to traditional education and demonstrating the solidarity of our people.”

Looking ahead, local authorities plan to expand the scale of the competition, inviting teams from various wards and communes in the city and neighbouring provinces to further spread the message of cultural heritage and environmental protection.

Integrating the "prison escape" theme into a sporting event has become a signature cultural fixture of Côn Đảo every April.

It serves as a visual history lesson, helping the younger generation understand the resilient spirit of revolutionary soldiers.

Furthermore, this year’s race emphasised environmental sustainability.

Teams were encouraged to use eco-friendly materials for their rafts, aligning with the island's goal of developing Côn Đảo into a high-quality, green and eco-tourism destination. — VNS