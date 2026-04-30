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Exhibition traces Việt Nam's post-reunification journey

April 30, 2026 - 14:11
Showcasing more than 70 documentary images, the exhibition highlights Việt Nam's journey from the 1975 Spring Victory through the early years of recovery and reconstruction, with a spotlight on the nationwide general election on April 25, 1976.
The display space of the archival photo exhibition “Echoes of a New Era” at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — An archival photo exhibition is being held at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).

Showcasing more than 70 documentary images, the exhibition highlights Việt Nam's journey from the 1975 Spring Victory through the early years of recovery and reconstruction, with a spotlight on the nationwide general election on April 25, 1976.

The exhibition is divided into two themes. Reunified Nation captures the historic April 30 moment and the widespread joy of national reunification, while Echoes of a New Era depicts the transition to peace, including the consolidation of the state apparatus and the 1976 general election, marking a key step in building a unified state. It also reflects daily life in the early post-war years, from economic revival to life in both urban and rural areas, underscoring the resilience and solidarity of the Vietnamese people.

Presented as an outdoor panel display combining images and text, the exhibition conveys messages about the value of peace, the strength of national unity and confidence in sustainable development.

The exhibition runs from April 28 to May 31. — VNA/VNS 

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