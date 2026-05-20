Disciplinary action taken against Party members in Bắc Ninh, Quảng Ninh

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission considered and decided disciplinary measures for several Party members with wrongdoings in the Party organisations of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh during its sixth session in Hà Nội on May 8 and 20.

In Quảng Ninh Province, the commission found that Nguyễn Đức Thanh, member of the provincial Party Committee's Standing Board, Secretary of the Party Committee of the provincial People’s Council and Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Council; and Điệp Văn Chiến, member of the provincial Party Committee's Standing Board and head of the provincial Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission, have shown degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle.

According to the commission, the two officials violated Party regulations and State laws in performing their assigned duties, particularly in prevention and combat of corruption, wastefulness and negative practices. They were also found to have breached regulations on things Party members are prohibited from doing and rules on setting exemplary example, causing very serious consequences and severely affecting the reputation of Party organisations and local authorities, agencies and units.

In the Party organisation of former Bắc Giang province, now part of Bắc Ninh province, Bùi Văn Hải, former member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Delegation and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, was found to have violated Party regulations and State laws in performing their assigned duties, particularly in prevention and combat of corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, and have breached regulations on things Party members are prohibited from doing and rules on setting exemplary example, causing very serious consequences and damaging the reputation of Party organisations and local authorities, agencies and units.

Other former provincial officials, including Nguyễn Văn Linh, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Lại Thanh Sơn, former member of the provincial Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bắc Giang; Trịnh Hữu Thắng, former member of the provincial Party Committee and Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment; Bùi Thế Sơn, former member of the provincial Party Committee and Director of the provincial Department of Transport; Phạm Giang, former member of the provincial Party Committee and Director of the province’s Department of Construction; Nguyễn Tiến Cơi, former member of the provincial Party Committee and Director of the province’s Department of Finance; Nguyễn Văn Khải, former member of the provincial Party Committee and Director of the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Nguyễn Văn Sơn, former vice Director of the provincial Department of Transport, were also found to have violated Party regulations and State laws in the course of performing their duties, including in prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, and have infringed regulations on things a Party member is banned to do and rules on Party member's responsibility of setting an example, resulting in serious consequences and harming the reputation of relevant organisations and agencies.

After considering the nature, severity and consequences of the violations, the commission decided to issue warnings against Nguyễn Văn Linh, Lại Thanh Sơn, Trịnh Hữu Thắng, Bùi Thế Sơn, Phạm Giang, Nguyễn Tiến Cơi, Nguyễn Văn Khải and Nguyễn Văn Sơn.

The commission proposed that competent authorities consider disciplinary measures against Nguyễn Đức Thành, Điệp Văn Chiến and Bùi Văn Hải.

During the same session, the commission reviewed and settled denunciations involving two Party organisations and two Party members, handled appeals related to Party disciplinary measures in two cases, and concluded on several other important matters. — VNA/VNS