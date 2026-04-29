South Korean traditional arts troupe brings free musical to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — As tradition takes a playful turn, the South Korean traditional arts troupe Janchimadang will travel to Việt Nam in May to present a free performance of the musical The Journey to Find Mrs Geumdarae’s Granddaughter, bringing a family-friendly blend of folklore and music to the stage.

The performance is jointly organised by the Korean Cultural Centre in Việt Nam and the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange. It is part of the Touring K-Arts project supported by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS).

This is one of South Korea’s most notable traditional gugak musicals for parents and children. The production is based on the Seodo folk song Geumdaraekkung, passed down in the Hwanghae region, and offers not only children but whole families moments of light-hearted entertainment and joy.

Notably, the programme will include interactive sessions in Vietnamese, allowing young audiences to take part in the performance alongside Korean artists.

The story begins when Mrs Geumdarae loses her granddaughter, Boony. As she sets out to find her, a group of animal friends join the journey, performing lively samulnori rhythms and helping reunite the pair.

A bear beats the drum, a mischievous tiger plays the small gong, a gentle deer performs on the janggu and a rabbit takes on the gong while spinning plates in the traditional beona act, together creating a colourful and engaging adventure.

Young audience members can join in by echoing Korean rhythmic chants, singing along to the folk song Geumdaraekkung and even trying their hand at the traditional Korean plate-spinning act (beona).

A distinctive feature of the performance is that Vietnamese audiences will be able to interact with, access and experience traditional Korean culture naturally and engagingly.

“When we help one another overcome difficulties, everyone can be happy,” said Park Chan A, director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Việt Nam.

She also expressed hope that “Vietnamese children will have the opportunity to experience traditional Korean games and, through music, that Việt Nam and South Korea can come to understand each other better.”

The Journey to Find Mrs Geumdarae’s Granddaughter will be staged at the Hà Nội Children’s Palace (Facility 2) on May 2–3 and at the Hồ Chí Minh City Children’s House on May 7–8. Audiences can register for free tickets via the Korean Cultural Centre’s Facebook page. — VNS