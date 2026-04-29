5D technology allows visitors to explore the world's largest cave

HÀ NỘI — Tours of Sơn Đoòng Cave, the world’s largest, have been fully booked through the end of 2027. But visitors need not worry, as a new tour uses virtual reality to allow them to experience every corner of this natural wonder.

The Sơn Đoòng Cave Exploration Tour uses VR180 5D technology to let more visitors see the incredible cave, which is large enough to fit a skyscraper.

The recently opened Phong Nha Cave Exploration Information Centre in Phong Nha Commune, Quảng Trị Province provides tourists with a new experiential space, combining science, exploration, history and modern technology.

Documents, images, films, hand-drawn maps and specialised exploration equipment that recorded more than 35 years of exploration of the Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng cave system are all on display at the centre.

Members of the public can also freely explore Việt Nam's underground wonders in a vivid and accessible way, marking a new development in promoting the natural heritage and history of cave exploration in the Phong Nha area, adding new and unique experiences for tourists.

Visitors can listen to live commentary at the site or scan QR codes at each exhibition area to learn information in Vietnamese, English, French, Spanish and German.

They will hear all sorts of information about the area, from the first surveys to research, measurements and exploration activities as well as the tours of today.

The visual experience technology will also help visitors admire the grandeur of the stalactite formations in Va Cave, the overwhelming scale of Sơn Đoòng Cave and the mysteries of the underground rivers.

One major feature is a simulated cave area, with artificial stalactite ceilings, artistic lighting and a ventilation system that creates a cool, refreshing feeling, as if tourists were in a real cave.

The virtual Sơn Đoòng Cave Exploration Tour is a highlight of the centre.

Visitors no longer need exceptional physical fitness or significant financial resources to explore this wonder, but can 'set foot' in it through a virtual reality experience lasting nearly 15 minutes, at a cost of VNĐ500,000 (US$19).

They will be able to admire the perpetually dark interior of the cave with 8K-quality footage and a 180-degree view, captured by photographer Ryan Deboodt and rendered in sharp, lifelike detail.

Combined with a 5D seating system that simulates wind, mist, vibrations and even warmth when sunlight filters through the sinkholes, the experience feels like flying deep into the cave’s interior.

Oxalis Adventure is the only company that has the authority to operate tours to Sơn Đoòng. General Director Nguyễn Châu Á said proceeds from the virtual tour will be given to the Oxalis Foundation to support local projects, including children's swimming classes, building schools and supporting impoverished students.

The opening of the centre is part of an effort to implement the Politburo's Resolution 80-NQ/TW, which encourages localities to develop new products that highlight the value of national heritage, with cultural heritage at the core.

One main aim is to ensure the sustainable preservation and promotion of cultural values while integrating them into economic and tourism development.

It also follows the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW on the development of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation. — VNS