Southern cities celebrate National Reunification

HCM CITY — Southern cities are ready for a wide range of entertainment and cultural activities to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 – 2026) and the 140th anniversary of International Labour Day (May 1, 1886 – 2026).

HCM City will host a special art programme on April 30 and May 1 at the Phú Thọ Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Theatre.

The programme will introduce a variety of circus acts and puppet performances by artists of the HCM City Arts Centre.

The show will also include music and dance performances, highlighting songs in praise of the nation, President Hồ Chí Minh, HCM City, youth and love, in pop and rock ballads.

It will feature Mắt Ngọc band and Sắc Màu child artist group, and dance troupes of Mặt Trời Đỏ and Bầu Trời Xanh.

The show will be held from 9:30am to 11am at 3 Lữ Gia Street in Phú Thọ Ward.

The centre will also host a special outdoor music and dance gala at 7pm on April 29 at Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street in Sài Gòn Ward, the New City Park in Bình Dương Ward and Tam Thắng Square in Vũng Tàu Province.

The city will launch high- and low-altitude fireworks from 9pm to 9:15pm on April 30 at An Khánh, Bình Dương, Bà Rịa, Sài Gòn and Bình Thới wards, and An Nhơn Tây, Nhà Bè and Cần Giờ communes.

The city’s most favourite circus show, Ký Ức Hỏa Thần (Memories of God of Fire), is back at the Gia Định Circus Park in Hạnh Thông Ward until May 3.

The show tells the story of the Fire God, featuring acrobats, tumbling, human pyramids, acting, puppetry, and choreography.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of visitors have flocked to the Southern Traditional Cake Festival of Cần Thơ City to enjoy a wide range of signature sweet and savoury cakes from the south.

The festival includes 300 stalls showcasing specialty and traditional dishes and fruits from southern provinces and other regions, souvenirs and OCOP (one commune one product) products of the city and Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta provinces.

The six-day event is opening at Bình Thủy Square in Bình Thủy Ward until May 1. It is expected to attract around one million visitors.

Đồng Nai Province plans to host various activities to mark National Revolutionary Day and the elevation of Đồng Nai to a centrally governed city effective April 30.

A special music and dance gala will be held in five wards on April 30, while fireworks will be launched from 9pm to 9:15pm in 12 wards across Đồng Nai.

The Trường Tươi Đồng Nai Football Club will host an extraordinary drone light show on May 2 at the Bình Phước Stadium in Bình Phước Province.

The performance of 400 drones promises to dazzle spectators with 20 vibrant visuals, including the national flag of Việt Nam, the flag of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the map of Việt Nam, the logo of Đồng Nai, and the Long Thành International Airport.

The show will last 15 minutes. — VNS