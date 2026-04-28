Vietnamese travelers prefer convenience, comfort for upcoming holidays

HCM CITY — Vietnamese travelers have shown a preference for short-haul, experience-driven travel to familiar destinations that offer convenience and comfort during the upcoming holiday period at the end of April and beginning of May, according to travel agents.

This holiday period encompasses the Hùng Kings Commemoration, Reunification Day, and Labour Day, making it a prime time for Vietnamese travelers to combine multiple public holidays for extended leisure. In 2025, the break was elongated with additional days celebrating the 50th anniversary of reunification, while in 2026, the three holidays align in the same week, allowing many to take just two days off and enjoy an extended vacation.

Data from Agoda's platform indicates an 81 per cent increase in domestic accommodation searches compared to last year's late April-early May holiday period. Travelers keenly seek local getaways to make the most of one of the longest holiday stretches of the year.

Coastal destinations are particularly popular, with beach cities such as Vũng Tàu, Nha Trang, Đà Nẵng, and Phan Thiết ranking among the top five most searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese travelers. Đà Lạt, with its cool climate, remains the only non-coastal destination in the ranking, appealing for quick "heat escape" trips as temperatures in Việt Nam soar near 40 degrees nationwide.

This trend reflects a shift in traveler mindset towards convenience and proximity as primary considerations. Travelers now prefer well-known, easily accessible locations that optimise costs while still providing meaningful experiences with loved ones.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, the Country Director for Vietnam at Agoda, noted, "Vietnamese travelers are increasingly prioritising trips that are easy to plan, cost-effective, and fit with their lifestyle."

Booking.com reported a rise in domestic weekend getaways and longer international trips planned by Vietnamese travelers for 2026, with beach cities and Đà Lạt remaining popular choices for the upcoming holiday. Cultural hubs like Huế, Hội An, and Hà Nội also attract steady interest, catering to those seeking historical exploration and traditional city experiences.

For outbound travel, interest has seen a 9 per cent increase during the holiday period compared to the previous year. Bangkok and Singapore continue to lead as perennial favourites, with Tokyo and Seoul showing significant growth in travel interest, likely due to Vietnamese travelers leveraging the extended break to explore further afield. Taipei completes the top five destinations for outbound travel.

Booking.com highlighted the trend of intra-regional travel for the upcoming holiday, with the top ten most-searched international destinations located within the Asia-Pacific region. These destinations offer a mix of convenience, affordability, and exotic charm, appealing to travelers seeking unique cultural experiences.

Cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Seoul rank high among choices for those looking for new environments during their extended vacation, reflecting a desire for authentic and personalised travel experiences that resonate with their desired holiday experiences.

"The search data for this April holiday period indicates that travelers are becoming more strategic, actively seeking authentic and personalised journeys where the destination truly reflects their desired experience," noted Branavan Aruljothi, Country Head for Vietnam at Booking.com. — VNS